Amerigroup Again Ranked Among Top Medicaid Plans for Consumers in New Jersey by NCQA

Amerigroup New Jersey shared the top ranking in the state in the recently released the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018-2019. In addition, Amerigroup New Jersey was the only Medicaid plan in the state to receive a NCQA Commendable accreditation and Long Term Services and Supports Distinction, an honor that recognizes organizations for coordinating long-term services and supports (LTSS) that deliver efficient, effective person-centered care. These designations are separate from the Health Insurance Plan Ratings.

The NCQA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality, publicly released its 2018-19 Health Insurance Plan Ratings at healthinsuranceratings.ncqa.org. The annual report rates more than 1,000 commercial, Medicaid and Medicare plans based on consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.

“Amerigroup is pleased to have received a 'Commendable' accreditation for the second consecutive year as well as being recognized by the NCQA as one of the highest performing Medicaid health plans in the state,” said John Koehn, plan president, Amerigroup New Jersey. “These ratings demonstrate that our consumers have timely access to care, and they’re receiving the right preventative care at the right time. Quality is foundational to everything we do at Amerigroup, and we’re committed to building on our accomplishments to provide a better healthcare experience for all consumers.”

In recognizing Amerigroup, the NCQA evaluated the plan’s performance based on three areas -- consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment. Amerigroup received an overall score of 3.5 out of 5, with scores of 2.5 out of 5 for consumer satisfaction, 3 out of 5 for prevention, and 3 out of 5 for treatment.

The consumer satisfaction scores come from what members say about their health plans in surveys, including feedback about claims processing, their doctors and getting needed care quickly. Prevention measures assess the proportion of eligible members who received preventive services, like prenatal and postpartum care, immunizations and cancer screenings. Treatment measures assess the proportion of eligible members who received the recommended care for conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and depression.

About Amerigroup New Jersey

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD). Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees (including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public programs.

ABOUT NCQA

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

