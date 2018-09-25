Amerigroup Again Ranked Among Top Medicaid Plans for Consumers in New Jersey by NCQA

Amerigroup New Jersey shared the top ranking in the state in the
recently released the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)
Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018-2019. In addition,
Amerigroup New Jersey was the only Medicaid plan in the state to receive
a NCQA Commendable accreditation and Long Term Services and Supports
Distinction, an honor that recognizes organizations for coordinating
long-term services and supports (LTSS) that deliver efficient, effective
person-centered care. These designations are separate from the Health
Insurance Plan Ratings.
The NCQA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care
quality, publicly released its 2018-19 Health Insurance Plan Ratings at healthinsuranceratings.ncqa.org.
The annual report rates more than 1,000 commercial, Medicaid and
Medicare plans based on consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.
“Amerigroup is pleased to have received a 'Commendable' accreditation
for the second consecutive year as well as being recognized by the NCQA
as one of the highest performing Medicaid health plans in the state,”
said John Koehn, plan president, Amerigroup New Jersey. “These ratings
demonstrate that our consumers have timely access to care, and they’re
receiving the right preventative care at the right time. Quality is
foundational to everything we do at Amerigroup, and we’re committed to
building on our accomplishments to provide a better healthcare
experience for all consumers.”
In recognizing Amerigroup, the NCQA evaluated the plan’s performance
based on three areas -- consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.
Amerigroup received an overall score of 3.5 out of 5, with scores of 2.5
out of 5 for consumer satisfaction, 3 out of 5 for prevention, and 3 out
of 5 for treatment.
The consumer satisfaction scores come from what members say about their
health plans in surveys, including feedback about claims processing,
their doctors and getting needed care quickly. Prevention measures
assess the proportion of eligible members who received preventive
services, like prenatal and postpartum care, immunizations and cancer
screenings. Treatment measures assess the proportion of eligible members
who received the recommended care for conditions such as diabetes, heart
disease and depression.
About Amerigroup New Jersey
Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD).
Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with
disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally
sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees
(including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of
the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public
programs.
ABOUT NCQA
National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit
organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits
and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes
clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used
performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org)
contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more
informed health care choices.
