Amerigroup : Connects Members to Community-Based Resources

Amerigroup Addresses Unmet Needs with Medicare Community Resource Support in its 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans

To underscore its commitment to whole-person health, Amerigroup will give consumers in many of its 2020 Medicare Advantage plans access to the Medicare Community Resource Support (MCRS) program. The MCRS team will identify community-based resources for members and help them better understand and utilize their health plan benefits. Amerigroup recognizes that Medicare-eligible consumers take a number of factors into consideration when making their enrollment choices and the availability of these types of services in our Medicare Advantage plans can be a key factor in that decision.

“We are offering MCRS because of a growing recognition of the importance of wide-ranging factors that can influence a person’s health and well-being,” said Josh Martin, President of Amerigroup’s Medicare West Region. “There’s an unmet need for bringing together health insurance plan benefits and community-based services to help individuals lead healthier lives. For example, MCRS could connect health plan members to local programs offering free transportation to and from medical appointments, which would complement a set amount of transportation that members may already have through their health plan. Or, MCRS could help members with challenges related to their housing situation that may negatively impact their health.”

MCRS social workers and outreach specialists have extensive experience with Medicare-eligible individuals, a deep understanding of the role social determinants play in overall wellness, and up-to-date knowledge on the community-based resources available to members in the area. The MCRS team also has access to a member’s claims history with Amerigroup to ensure that recommended services align with each member’s individual needs.

The MCRS program will be available with certain 2020 Medicare Advantage plans offered in Texas so consumers should check with Amerigroup regarding each plan’s coverage details.

Members may request MCRS assistance by contacting Amerigroup customer service. Additionally, Amerigroup customer service representatives, case managers, and other Amerigroup associates can proactively refer members with appropriate needs to the MCRS team.

In 2020, many of Amerigroup’s Medicare Advantage plans will offer additional options for social and support services that can improve health. This includes a package of benefits, known as Everyday Extras, which offers members in participating plans a choice of such services as healthy food delivery, personal home helpers to assist with daily activities, and alternative medicine to address pain and discomfort.

People enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B may sign up for an Amerigroup 2020 Medicare Advantage plan during the annual Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which began on October 15, 2019 and continues through December 7, 2019.

For more details about the Medicare Community Resource Support program and Amerigroup Medicare plans, consumers can call (888) 816-3853, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.amerigroup.com/medicare/.

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD). Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees (including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex, race or disability.

