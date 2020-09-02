Amerigroup Offers Support to Texas Residents Impact by Hurricane Laura

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, Amerigroup Texas, along with the Amerigroup Foundation, have launched several support efforts to help its members, communities and Texas residents in impacted areas.

Relaxed Member Benefit and Pharmacy Guidelines

To help ensure Amerigroup Texas members have access to essential prescription medications and other health-related services, Amerigroup has revised its medical and pharmacy guidelines. The following guidelines are effective Aug. 28 through Sept. 27, 2020, or until further notice.

Prescription Refills: Amerigroup is suspending early refill limits for prescriptions and will allow a 30-day emergency prescription refill of maintenance medication for impacted members.

Network Providers: Amerigroup will allow impacted members to visit either in-network or out-of-network physicians or service providers to access care.

Durable Medical Equipment: Amerigroup will allow impacted members to request replacement of durable medical equipment and supplies.

Prior Authorization Reviews: Amerigroup will waive the notification time limit of medical necessity reviews for impacted members who call in.

Claims Filling: Amerigroup will extend the deadlines for filing claims for impacted members.

These relaxed guidelines pertain to Amerigroup Texas Medicaid and Medicare members who have been impacted by recent weather events in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Bexar, Bowie, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Galveston, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Leon, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Red River, Refugio, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Willacy, Wood, Camp, Ellis, and Tarrant counties.

Amerigroup’s customer service representatives are also actively taking calls from members who need help accessing services, understanding benefits, replacing ID cards and more. Texas members can call the following numbers for assistance:

Amerigroup Medicaid customer service can be reached at 1-800-600-4441 (TTY: 711).

Amerigroup members in need of behavioral health support can call 1-800-600-4441 (TTY 711).

Amerigroup STAR Kids Member Services can be reached at 1-844-756-4600 (TTY 711).

Amerigroup Medicare customer service can be reached at 1-888-873-0131 (TTY: 711).

Amerigroup Medicare-Medicaid Plan customer service is available at 1-855-878-1784 (TTY: 711).

Amerigroup’s 24-hour nurse help line can be reached by calling 1-8800-600-4441 (TTY: 711).

Additional Supports for Impacted Texas Residents

In addition to the member supports mentioned above, Amerigroup is extending help to all Texas residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura. These supports include the following:

No Cost Telehealth Services : Texans who need medical or psychological support can access LiveHealth Online, Amerigroup's 24/7 telehealth service, via the LiveHealth Online app and website at www.hurricanemedical2020.startlivehealthonline.com. LiveHealth Online offers live video visits with U.S.-based, board certified doctors and psychologists on mobile devices or computers for non-emergency health conditions. Anyone in Texas who downloads the mobile app and registers will be able to access a no cost online visit by clicking on the Medical or Psychology Relief Effort button. This no cost visit offer will be available through Sept. 27, 2020.

: Texans who need medical or psychological support can access LiveHealth Online, Amerigroup's 24/7 telehealth service, via the LiveHealth Online app and website at www.hurricanemedical2020.startlivehealthonline.com. LiveHealth Online offers live video visits with U.S.-based, board certified doctors and psychologists on mobile devices or computers for non-emergency health conditions. Anyone in Texas who downloads the mobile app and registers will be able to access a no cost online visit by clicking on the Medical or Psychology Relief Effort button. This no cost visit offer will be available through Sept. 27, 2020. American Red Cross Shelter and Supports: Through a Foundation grant at the $1M level to the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, Amerigroup is helping the American Red Cross mobilize in Texas to offer shelter and other supports for Texans impacted by disaster. As needs arise, American Red Cross will offer overnight shelter stays, meals, relief items, contacts for individual care and other support through disaster workers.

Through a Foundation grant at the $1M level to the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, Amerigroup is helping the American Red Cross mobilize in Texas to offer shelter and other supports for Texans impacted by disaster. As needs arise, American Red Cross will offer overnight shelter stays, meals, relief items, contacts for individual care and other support through disaster workers. Direct Relief Medical Supplies: Direct Relief is using Amerigroup Foundation funding to provide medical inventories to health center and clinics in impacted areas of the state. Direct Relief has staged emergency medical supplies with health facilities across Texas. Supply kits include essential medications commonly requested after a disaster, and relied upon to keep patients with chronic medical conditions out of emergency rooms.

Amerigroup Texas is also sending mosquito wipes, hand sanitizer, phone chargers and other necessities to affected areas, and will continue to monitor community needs. For more information about Amerigroup Texas services, benefits and contacts, visit www.myamerigroup.com/TX for Medicaid and www.myamerigroup.com/medicare for Medicare.

About Amerigroup Texas

Amerigroup Texas helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 850,000 Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Consumers are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage consumers to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, consumers are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx.

