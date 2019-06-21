Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ameriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors Volunteers Work to End Hunger in West Harlem on July 18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Together it's going to be rewarding, fulfilling and fun. Helping clients, helping each other, simply acting as a team. (PRNewsfoto/Iron Birch Advisors)

What: Ameriprise Financial advisors operating under the name of Iron Birch Advisors® in New York City are taking part in the company's nationwide volunteer effort to help feed hungry families and individuals in partnership with Feeding America. Together, 15 volunteers will work at Shop & Stock with Families in West Harlem under the leadership of the partners of Iron Birch Advisors. They will help to shop, stock, check out, bag groceries and restock shelves in hopes of providing 40,000 meals in one month.

When: July 18, 2019, 12:30 - 4:30

Where: 252 West 116th Street

Why: The employees and advisors of Ameriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors® are dedicated to helping people prepare financially for the future but they recognize that it can be difficult to focus on longer-term financial goals when basic needs like hunger aren't being met. That's why Ameriprise has a long-standing partnership with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. Twice a year, Ameriprise brings together its employees, advisors and clients to participate in a coast-to-coast effort to provide meals for the 41 million Americans facing hunger.

About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations
Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm's resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. In 2018, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed more than 78,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriprise-financial--iron-birch-advisors-volunteers-work-to-end-hunger-in-west-harlem-on-july-18-300873057.html

SOURCE Iron Birch Advisors


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pVODACOM : Unit to Sell Operations in Nigeria, Others
AQ
09:28pVODACOM : Synergy Communications Acquires Vodacom Business Nigeria, Others
AQ
09:23pFND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
PR
09:22pDENTSU : Aegis Network pioneers the media industry - Launching the first SME incubator in Africa out of Kenya!
AQ
09:22pLebo Madiba to head up Ogilvy PR
AQ
09:22p#CANNESLIONS2019 : All the SA winners!
AQ
09:22pPEOPLE : How to accelerate business growth by becoming a People Company
AQ
09:21pSASFIN : establishes Digital Advisory Council
AQ
09:18pFACEBOOK : Libra must be stopped
AQ
09:17pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Airliners cancel Hormuz flights due to Iran-US war threat
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About