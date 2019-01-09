AmerisourceBergen : Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

Today, AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare solutions leader, announced the appointment of Silvana Battaglia to its executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Battaglia will be responsible for leading a progressive global human resources department where talent and culture form a foundation for business success. Battaglia will lead all aspects of human resources across the enterprise.

“At AmerisourceBergen, we value our associates as the most important key to our success in shaping healthcare delivery. Silvana brings an impressive history and a proven ability to align human resources strategy with business objectives in large organizations experiencing growth and transformation. Her understanding of global business, passion for enhancing the associate experience and emphasis on fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce will be key in helping to fuel the next era of growth and opportunity for our business,” said Gina Clark, EVP and Chief Communication & Administration Officer at AmerisourceBergen.

Battaglia brings with her more than two decades of experience running international human resources organizations for Fortune 500 companies, helping to successfully shape company design, diversity and inclusion, workforce planning and more. Most recently at Aramark, Battaglia set strategic direction, designed and implemented solutions to improve employee engagement across 22 countries and developed workforce strategies to enable business growth and increase competitiveness. Throughout her tenure, Battaglia has developed expertise in developing high-performing employees, shaping company culture and driving organizational effectiveness.

Battaglia will be based out of AmerisourceBergen’s Conshohocken, Pa. office and is reporting to Gina Clark. She is succeeding Kathy Gaddes, who has taken on the role of EVP and Corporate Compliance Officer at AmerisourceBergen.

About AmerisourceBergen

