AmerisourceBergen : Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

Today, AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare solutions leader,
announced the appointment of Silvana Battaglia to its executive team as
Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this
role, Battaglia will be responsible for leading a progressive global
human resources department where talent and culture form a foundation
for business success. Battaglia will lead all aspects of human resources
across the enterprise.
“At AmerisourceBergen, we value our associates as the most important key
to our success in shaping healthcare delivery. Silvana brings an
impressive history and a proven ability to align human resources
strategy with business objectives in large organizations experiencing
growth and transformation. Her understanding of global business, passion
for enhancing the associate experience and emphasis on fostering a
diverse and inclusive workforce will be key in helping to fuel the next
era of growth and opportunity for our business,” said Gina Clark, EVP
and Chief Communication & Administration Officer at AmerisourceBergen.
Battaglia brings with her more than two decades of experience running
international human resources organizations for Fortune 500 companies,
helping to successfully shape company design, diversity and inclusion,
workforce planning and more. Most recently at Aramark, Battaglia set
strategic direction, designed and implemented solutions to improve
employee engagement across 22 countries and developed workforce
strategies to enable business growth and increase competitiveness.
Throughout her tenure, Battaglia has developed expertise in developing
high-performing employees, shaping company culture and driving
organizational effectiveness.
Battaglia will be based out of AmerisourceBergen’s Conshohocken, Pa.
office and is reporting to Gina Clark. She is succeeding Kathy Gaddes,
who has taken on the role of EVP and Corporate Compliance Officer at
AmerisourceBergen.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving
services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of
thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock
producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial
success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our
21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create
healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500,
with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is
headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.
