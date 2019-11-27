Log in
Amerisur Resources : FuelsEurope Consumer Survey UK Results

11/27/2019

Consumer Survey

on Future Mobility Options

ONLINE SURVEY RUN

SURVEY-OPINIONBy independant

PANELS polling company OPINIUM

1,000MID-SEPTEMBER 2 19

RESPONDENTS

UK

10,000

RESPONDENTS

IN EU

Each market = 10% of respondents

  • Male / female = 50/50
  • 10,000 respondents
  • Survey is representive of the population structure in the participating countries.

How would you best describe your area of residence?

Strong reliance on cars:

  • 67% of the respondants have a car (mainly petrol and diesel fuelled)
  • 75% almost use them daily

Do you currently drive a car?

20 %

I live in the city centre

5%

I drive a car regularly but

do not own it e.g. car-sharing, company car)

67%

6%

62 %

19 %

EU

13%

40%

EU

38%

I own and drive a car regularly

69%

the suburbs

I live in the coun

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

13%

21%

10%

I have a driving license but do not drive regularly

18%

I do not have a driving license

How regularly do you drive your car?

What type of car(s) do

you own? If you have

one car, please select

the one that applies.

70%

68%

If you have more than one

55+ years

40%

EU

35%

35-54 years

60%

different type of car, please

select all that apply.

AVERAGE

46%

50%

28%

40%

18-34 years

29%

30%

30%

EU average

21%

20%

4%

10%

2%

4%

1%

0%

1%

1%

a few times

once

2-3 days

4-6 days

Daily

Petrol

Diesel

Gas

Hybrid

Electric

Hydrogen

a month

a week

a week

a week

LPG-CNG

fuel cell

2

Please note that due to rounding,

3

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

32% UK car owners keep their vehicle 8 years or more:

  • 23% keep them over 10 year or more

On average, how long do you keep a car before buying a new one? If you are on your first car, how long in total do you intend to keep it before buying a new one.

Up to 2 years 8%

Up to 1 year 3%

12%

5% 8%

More than 10 years

19%

24%

EU

37%

17%

Up to 4 years

11%

AVERAGE

Up to 10 years

16% 11%

9%

Up to 8 years

21%

Up to 6 years

The car remains the principal transport mode to commute to work:

  • 57% use a car to go to work
  • 22% rely on public transport to commute

How do you commute to work?

by car 37%

41%

13%

EU

16%

by car (other):

car-sharing, taxi, company car

AVERAGE

10%

21%

22%

Walking 11%

8%

by public transports:

3%1%

train, bus, underground

N/A I work at home 7%

Open 1% 4% by bicycle

How often do you use:

Driver services / taxi: 39% never, 34% less than once a month. Public transport: 26% less than once a month,

E-scooter, bicycle sharing: 90% never

Cycling: 67% never, 10% less than once a month Car sharing: 84% never

4

Please note that due to rounding,

5

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

Users want to have the choice over which type of car they purchase:

  • 44% consider buying petrol or diesel car
  • 25% are interested in EVs*

*EVs include plug-in hybrid and pure electric Percentages were calculated on the total number on responses

Most of the citizens demand public support for the deployment of low-carbon technologies, and ask for multiple low-carbon alternatives.

Drivers should always have the choice over which type of car (e.g. diesel, gasoline, electric or other car) they use as long as the car complies with emission limits.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF AGREE

68%

9%

OR DISAGREE

23%

75% 7% 18%

In the future, when buying a car, which of the following types would you consider? Please select all that apply.

New petrol

305

Second-hand petrol

281

New diesel

111

Second-hand diesel

126

New hybrid

200

Second-hand bybrid

175

New plug-in hybrid

126

Second-handplug-in hybrid

101

New pure electric

134

Second-hand pure electric

97

GasAuto / LPG

29

Compressed Natural Gas CNG

42

Hydrogen

47

Don't know / not sure

78

Total number of responses: 1852

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

6

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

The government should do more to support the deployment of electric car.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF AGREE

OR DISAGREE

57%

10%

33%

68% 10% 22%

The government should do more to support the deployment of multiple low-carbon alternatives to petrol (e.g. improved liquid fuels) and not focus solely on electric to power cars.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF AGREE

OR DISAGREE

65%

5%

30%

73% 6% 21%

7

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

Half of EU citizens believe that the transport system will fundamentally change:

  • 27% believe that electrification is the only solution to reduce emissions
  • 56% are aware that the CO2 footprint of electricity production impacts the sustainability of EVs

Our transport system will fundamentally change in the next decade.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE

56% 12% 32%

56% 12% 32%

Electric cars are the only solution to lower emissions in the transport sector.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE

27% 32% 41%

37% 30% 33%

Whether or not increased use of electric vehicles reduces CO2 emissions depends on the origin of the electricity in (e.g. whether it is from coal, natural gas, renewables, nuclear).

AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE

56% 4% 40%

63% 6% 31%

8

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

Low-carbon liquid fuels are in the opinion of citizens a real option to reduce emissions from transport, but the question of affordability is key.

Alternative fuels (biofuels, hydrogen, natural gas) could be an affordable and efficient solution to reduce emissions.

AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF AGREE

OR DISAGREE

58% 6% 38%

69% 6% 25%

If cost and availability were not an issue, would you switch to sustainable biofuels

(i.e. liquid fuel derived from plants etc) and synthetic fuels (i.e. liquid fuel obtained from syngas, a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen)?

YES

NO

DON'T KNOW

IF YES OR NO

62%

15%

23%

77% 11% 12%

9

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

Technical uncertainty and feedstock/raw material availability remains a big concern for consumers and users.

Cost, range and infrastructure remain the three main barriers to the uptake of electric vehicles for UK citizens.

Improved liquid fuels produced from non-petroleum sources, such as sustainable biofuels and synthetic fuels, is most likely to power our cars in 25 years.

What do you consider to be the biggest barriers to the uptake of electric cars? Please select up to three that apply.

AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF

AGREE OR DISAGREE

39% 9% 52%

52% 8% 40%

There is unlikely to be enough raw materials to manufacture and roll out a large-scale deployment of electric cars in the near future.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF

AGREE OR DISAGREE

34%

12%

46%

The cost of purchasing an electric car is too high

The distance you can travel with an electric car battery is too small

There are not enough charging points available

People do not have charging facilities at home

The electricity networks cannot sustain the demand for energy that electric car charging will create

The technology is not mature enough and can cause safety concerns [e.g. risk of battery fire]

Countries with low GDP per capita will not be able to fund the uptake of electric cars

Electric cars are di•icult to maintain/ fewer maintenance services exist

Open

48%

45%

50%

38%

21%

10%

7%

9%

2%

39% 19% 42%

N/A I don't think there

8%

are any barriers

EU Average

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70%

10

Please note that due to rounding,

11

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

For EU citizens the lack of incentives and support by public authorities is the main obstacle to the uptake of low-carbon liquid fuels, yet cost and availability are also important barriers.

Price remains by far the main criteria for EU citizens in buying a new car.

What do you consider as the biggest obstacles to the uptake of non-petroleum based liquid fuels (e.g. sustainable biofuels, synthetic fuels etc)?

Please select up to three that apply

What is the most important criteria for you in buying a new car? Please select up to three that apply.

These new fuels are not promoted by governments or there are no incentives for the development and use of such fuels

The cost of these new fuels will be too high

These new fuels will not be compatible with my car which is designed for petroleum fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

There are not enough raw materials (waste, biomass, crops, algae, used oils, renewables, etc) available for these new fuels

36%

38%

37%

25%

Price

70%

Energy consumption

29%

Comfort & equipment

27%

Size / functionality

31%

Driving range

12%

Practically (e.g. boot space)

25%

Engine technology

11%

CO2 emissions

13%

Open2%

N/A I don't think there are any obstacles

18%

0

10

20

30

40

50%

EU Average

Brand

13%

Design

17%

Open

3%

EU Average

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80%

12

Please note that due to rounding,

13

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

Whilst UK citizens agree that diesel technology is more polluting than EVs, they however strongly believe that the internal combustion engine and cleaner fuels can improve air quality.

Diesel cars are more polluting than electric cars.

AGREE

DISAGREE

DON'T KNOW IF

AGREE OR DISAGREE

61%

9%

30%

56% 15% 39%

Urban air quality can be improved by a combination of newer internal combustion engine cars, fuel technologies and traffic measures.

AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF

AGREE OR DISAGREE

64% 4% 32%

70% 6% 24%

14

Please note that due to rounding,

15

Please note that due to rounding,

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

figures may not add up to exactly 100%

About Opinium

Opinium is an independant London based polling company built on the belief that in a world of uncertainty and complexity, success depends on the ability to stay on the pulse of what people think, feel and do. Creative and inquisitive, we are passionate about empowering our clients to make the decisions that matter.

58 Great Sutton St - London EC1V 0DG

About UKPIA

The United Kingdom Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) is the trade association for the UK downstream oil sector. We represent the interests of our members and associate members across the industry, who are involved in the refining, distribution and marketing of oil and gas products in the UK.

UK Petroleum Industry Association,

37-39 High Holborn, London WC1V 6AA

www.ukpia.com

Disclaimer

UKPIA - UK Petroleum Industry Association published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:47:01 UTC
