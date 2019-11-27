|
Amerisur Resources : FuelsEurope Consumer Survey UK Results
11/27/2019 | 05:48am EST
Consumer Survey
on Future Mobility Options
ONLINE SURVEY RUN
SURVEY-OPINIONBy independant
PANELS polling company OPINIUM
1,000MID-SEPTEMBER 2 19
RESPONDENTS
How would you best describe your area of residence?
Strong reliance on cars:
-
67% of the respondants have a car (mainly petrol and diesel fuelled)
-
75% almost use them daily
Do you currently drive a car?
20 %
I live in the city centre
5%
I drive a car regularly but
do not own it e.g. car-sharing, company car)
EU
2
|
|
32% UK car owners keep their vehicle 8 years or more:
-
23% keep them over 10 year or more
On average, how long do you keep a car before buying a new one? If you are on your first car, how long in total do you intend to keep it before buying a new one.
Up to 2 years 8%
Up to 1 year 3%
|
Users want to have the choice over which type of car they purchase:
-
44% consider buying petrol or diesel car
-
25% are interested in EVs*
*EVs include plug-in hybrid and pure electric Percentages were calculated on the total number on responses
Most of the citizens demand public support for the deployment of low-carbon technologies, and ask for multiple low-carbon alternatives.
Drivers should always have the choice over which type of car (e.g. diesel, gasoline, electric or other car) they use as long as the car complies with emission limits.
|
AGREE
|
DISAGREE
|
DON'T KNOW IF AGREE
|
68%
|
9%
|
OR DISAGREE
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75% 7% 18%
In the future, when buying a car, which of the following types would you consider? Please select all that apply.
|
New petrol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
Second-hand petrol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New diesel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second-hand diesel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New hybrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second-hand bybrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New plug-in hybrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second-handplug-in hybrid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New pure electric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second-hand pure electric
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GasAuto / LPG
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compressed Natural Gas CNG
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrogen
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don't know / not sure
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of responses: 1852
The government should do more to support the deployment of electric car.
Half of EU citizens believe that the transport system will fundamentally change:
-
27% believe that electrification is the only solution to reduce emissions
-
56% are aware that the CO2 footprint of electricity production impacts the sustainability of EVs
Our transport system will fundamentally change in the next decade.
|
AGREE
|
DISAGREE
|
DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE
56% 12% 32%
56% 12% 32%
Electric cars are the only solution to lower emissions in the transport sector.
|
AGREE
|
DISAGREE
|
DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE
27% 32% 41%
37% 30% 33%
Whether or not increased use of electric vehicles reduces CO2 emissions depends on the origin of the electricity in (e.g. whether it is from coal, natural gas, renewables, nuclear).
AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF AGREE OR DISAGREE
56% 4% 40%
63% 6% 31%
Technical uncertainty and feedstock/raw material availability remains a big concern for consumers and users.
Cost, range and infrastructure remain the three main barriers to the uptake of electric vehicles for UK citizens.
Improved liquid fuels produced from non-petroleum sources, such as sustainable biofuels and synthetic fuels, is most likely to power our cars in 25 years.
What do you consider to be the biggest barriers to the uptake of electric cars? Please select up to three that apply.
AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF
AGREE OR DISAGREE
39% 9% 52%
52% 8% 40%
There is unlikely to be enough raw materials to manufacture and roll out a large-scale deployment of electric cars in the near future.
For EU citizens the lack of incentives and support by public authorities is the main obstacle to the uptake of low-carbon liquid fuels, yet cost and availability are also important barriers.
Price remains by far the main criteria for EU citizens in buying a new car.
What do you consider as the biggest obstacles to the uptake of non-petroleum based liquid fuels (e.g. sustainable biofuels, synthetic fuels etc)?
Please select up to three that apply
What is the most important criteria for you in buying a new car? Please select up to three that apply.
These new fuels are not promoted by governments or there are no incentives for the development and use of such fuels
The cost of these new fuels will be too high
These new fuels will not be compatible with my car which is designed for petroleum fuels such as gasoline and diesel.
There are not enough raw materials (waste, biomass, crops, algae, used oils, renewables, etc) available for these new fuels
Whilst UK citizens agree that diesel technology is more polluting than EVs, they however strongly believe that the internal combustion engine and cleaner fuels can improve air quality.
Diesel cars are more polluting than electric cars.
|
|
AGREE
|
DISAGREE
|
DON'T KNOW IF
|
|
|
|
|
AGREE OR DISAGREE
|
61%
|
9%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56% 15% 39%
Urban air quality can be improved by a combination of newer internal combustion engine cars, fuel technologies and traffic measures.
AGREE DISAGREE DON'T KNOW IF
AGREE OR DISAGREE
64% 4% 32%
70% 6% 24%
