Ametherm to Showcase NTC Thermistors for Li-Ion Batteries and Green Energy Applications at The Battery Show 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametherm today announced its product lineup for The Battery Show 2018, taking place Sept. 11-13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. At booth 2050, the company will highlight its leading NTC thermistor solutions for Li-ion batteries and green energy applications, including its PANR 103395-342 probe assembly with ring lug for high-accuracy temperature compensation and measurement and its MM35-DIN Series and MS35 Series of inrush current limiters for reliable high-power circuit protection.



“Whether they’re being used for energy storage in solar plants or to power electric vehicles, batteries are a cornerstone of green energy, and their performance relies on accurate and reliable NTC thermistors,” said Mehdi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. “Sensors like our PANR 103395-342 help prolong Li-ion battery life and increase safety during the charging cycle, while our MM35-DIN Series and MS35 Series provide protection against inrush current at turn on in high-power renewable energy applications. We can’t wait for these solutions to make their Battery Show debut.”

For Li-ion battery power applications, the ring lug of Ametherm’s PANR 103395-342 probe assembly provides easy and secure mounting to battery terminals. The device is extremely accurate and experiences minimal drift from its initial electrical values to provide a high-stability replacement for thermocouples in electric vehicle batteries and off-grid energy storage. The temperature probe features a 4000 VAC dielectric withstand voltage, resistance at + 25 °C of 10 kΩ, beta of 3950 °K, and dissipation constant of 8 mW/°C.

Ametherm’s MM35-DIN Series NTC thermistors are designed to withstand high input energy of 1200 J and steady-state currents from 50 A to 80 A at 680 V. Offered in DIN-rail-mountable packages, these inrush current limiters are ideal for high-power industrial and green energy applications, including variable-frequency motor drives, wind turbines, large inverters, single- and three-phase motors, and transformers. The MM35-DIN Series features resistance at 25 °C from 0.2 Ω to 1.5 Ω, with maximum power of 38.4 W.

The rugged MS35 Series NTC thermistors are optimized for high-power applications, such as wind turbines, solar power inverters, EV battery chargers, and electric vehicles. Designed to withstand high input energy from 500 J to 900 J and steady-state currents from 10 A to 50 A, these devices offer resistance at 25 °C from 0.5 Ω to 20 Ω and thermal time constants from 65 s to 240 s. Featuring a diameter of 38 mm and thickness less than 10 mm, these thermistors do the same job as a power resistor and relay, but in a smaller, single-part alternative that saves valuable circuit board space.

The Battery Show is a leading global industry event that covers today’s emerging advanced battery technology for the automotive, portable electronics, medical technology, military and telecommunications, and utility and renewable energy support sectors. More information on the show is available at https://thebatteryshow.com/.

Ametherm products are available direct from Ametherm or through distributors such as Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada. Follow Ametherm at the company blog, https://www.ametherm.com/blog/.

About Ametherm

Ametherm has been producing inrush current limiters and NTC thermistors for high accuracy temperature sensing and measurement, as well as reliable and effective Li-Ion battery charging and safety at its Carson City, Nevada, facilities since 1994. Its commitment to innovation and quality allow Ametherm to offer solutions focused on high-power industrial applications and green energy. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434.