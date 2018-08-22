Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ametherm to Showcase NTC Thermistors for Li-Ion Batteries and Green Energy Applications at The Battery Show 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametherm today announced its product lineup for The Battery Show 2018, taking place Sept. 11-13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. At booth 2050, the company will highlight its leading NTC thermistor solutions for Li-ion batteries and green energy applications, including its PANR 103395-342 probe assembly with ring lug for high-accuracy temperature compensation and measurement and its MM35-DIN Series and MS35 Series of inrush current limiters for reliable high-power circuit protection.

“Whether they’re being used for energy storage in solar plants or to power electric vehicles, batteries are a cornerstone of green energy, and their performance relies on accurate and reliable NTC thermistors,” said Mehdi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. “Sensors like our PANR 103395-342 help prolong Li-ion battery life and increase safety during the charging cycle, while our MM35-DIN Series and MS35 Series provide protection against inrush current at turn on in high-power renewable energy applications. We can’t wait for these solutions to make their Battery Show debut.”

For Li-ion battery power applications, the ring lug of Ametherm’s PANR 103395-342 probe assembly provides easy and secure mounting to battery terminals. The device is extremely accurate and experiences minimal drift from its initial electrical values to provide a high-stability replacement for thermocouples in electric vehicle batteries and off-grid energy storage. The temperature probe features a 4000 VAC dielectric withstand voltage, resistance at + 25 °C of 10 kΩ, beta of 3950 °K, and dissipation constant of 8 mW/°C.

Ametherm’s MM35-DIN Series NTC thermistors are designed to withstand high input energy of 1200 J and steady-state currents from 50 A to 80 A at 680 V. Offered in DIN-rail-mountable packages, these inrush current limiters are ideal for high-power industrial and green energy applications, including variable-frequency motor drives, wind turbines, large inverters, single- and three-phase motors, and transformers. The MM35-DIN Series features resistance at 25 °C from 0.2 Ω to 1.5 Ω, with maximum power of 38.4 W.

The rugged MS35 Series NTC thermistors are optimized for high-power applications, such as wind turbines, solar power inverters, EV battery chargers, and electric vehicles. Designed to withstand high input energy from 500 J to 900 J and steady-state currents from 10 A to 50 A, these devices offer resistance at 25 °C from 0.5 Ω to 20 Ω and thermal time constants from 65 s to 240 s. Featuring a diameter of 38 mm and thickness less than 10 mm, these thermistors do the same job as a power resistor and relay, but in a smaller, single-part alternative that saves valuable circuit board space.

The Battery Show is a leading global industry event that covers today’s emerging advanced battery technology for the automotive, portable electronics, medical technology, military and telecommunications, and utility and renewable energy support sectors. More information on the show is available at https://thebatteryshow.com/.

Ametherm products are available direct from Ametherm or through distributors such as Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada. Follow Ametherm at the company blog, https://www.ametherm.com/blog/.

About Ametherm
Ametherm has been producing inrush current limiters and NTC thermistors for high accuracy temperature sensing and measurement, as well as reliable and effective Li-Ion battery charging and safety at its Carson City, Nevada, facilities since 1994. Its commitment to innovation and quality allow Ametherm to offer solutions focused on high-power industrial applications and green energy. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434.

Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com		Ametherm Contact:
Lori Morton
+1 775 884 2434
lori@ametherm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : Over quarter of a million raised in Cyprus’ #StandByGreece campaign
AQ
05:30pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : shareholders approve capital increase
AQ
05:30pFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of Own Shares 22.08.2018
AQ
05:28pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
05:28pROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
AC
05:27pAT HOME : TITLE At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Middletown
PU
05:27pAmy von Walter Joins The Nature's Bounty Co. as Chief Communications Officer
PR
05:27pWORKPATH : Announces Healthcare Leader Patricia Clarey as Newest Board Member
PR
05:27pABB : helps secure stable electric service for Mexico City’s front door
PU
05:27pDominican Republic Tourism Board Launches “Smiles” Campaign
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4PRYSMIAN : PRYSMIAN : CIGRE 2018, latest technologies for deeper installations, longer distances and asset man..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.