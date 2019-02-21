Amex Exploration : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KELLY MALCOLM AS VICE PRESIDENT EXPLORATION AND PROVIDES EXPLORATION UPDATE

MONTREAL, Canada - February 11, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. ('Amex or the Company') (AMX: TSX-V; FRA: MX0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo, as Vice President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Malcolm previously acted as a technical advisor and Qualified Person to Amex since December of 2017.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist with extensive exploration experience focused on precious metal exploration. He specializes in the integration and interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to guide exploration and development activities. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold's high grade 58N gold deposit, and has acted as director, advisor, or management for several public and private mineral exploration companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours in geology and a Bachelor of Arts in economics, both from Laurentian University.

'We are very pleased to have a seasoned exploration professional of Kelly's calibre join the Amex management team. Kelly's skills and experience, especially in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, will be a significant benefit in unlocking the potential of Perron and advancing our growth objectives at Amex,' said Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex.

'I am thrilled to be joining Amex at such an exciting time for the Company. The Eastern Gold Zone at Perron continues to impress with high grade gold mineralization. I look forward to helping Amex continue to explore and develop its highly prospective asset portfolio,' said Kelly Malcolm.

Update on Drilling at the Eastern Gold Zone

The Company is also pleased to announce that ongoing drilling of the High Grade Zone of the Eastern Gold Zone continues to intersect visible course gold mineralization while testing the lateral extents and orientation of the High Grade Zone. The Company will announce assay results once they have been received and reviewed.

The High Grade Zone is hosted within a quartz vein that occurs at the contact of a regionally extensive rhyolite package and a narrow mafic intrusion. The quartz vein can occur at the upper and/or lower contact of the intrusion. Coarse gold mineralization occurs most often in association with sphalerite but also as free gold within quartz or at the margins of pyrite grains. As of the Company's most recent press release on February 4th 2019, the zone has been intersected in the same section over a vertical distance of approximately 150 metres pierce point to pierce point with a spacing varying from 25 to 50 metres. The High Grade Zone extends to a depth of approximately 275 metres below surface and remains open at depth and on strike.

The current drilling program consists of approximately 3,000 metres testing the orientation, lateral extent, depth extent, and continuity of the High Grade Zone of the Eastern Gold Zone. An updated presentation discussing the Eastern Gold Zone is available on the Amex website.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

