Amherst Exempted Village School District : The Diary of Anne Frank Auditions

08/25/2018 | 12:47am CEST

The MLS Theatre Company, Thespian Troupe 1422 of Marion L Steele High School announces auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank on September 17, 18, and 19 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm in the Marion L Steele High School cafetorium.

All students that want to work on technical aspects of the show must attend one of the audition dates.

Those that want to audition for an acting role need to have a 1 - 2 minute monologue prepared and must attend all the audition dates. (For help attend Monologue Help and Backstage Tour after school on Friday, September 14)

Disclaimer

Amherst Exempted Village School District published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:46:01 UTC
