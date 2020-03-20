Log in
Amid Coronavirus, U.S. and Mexico Agree to Keep Border Open for Trade and Workers

03/20/2020 | 11:33am EDT

By Juan Montes and Michelle Hackman

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico and the U.S. have agreed to keep the joint, nearly 2,000-mile border open for trade and workers amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday.

At a news conference here following days of negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mr. Ebrard said essential activities such as the transport of goods and movement of legal workers will continue in order to protect both countries' economies.

"We are not shutting" the border, Mr. Ebrard said. "We will protect the economic activity."

Restrictions will affect tourists and those who cross the border for recreational activities, Mr. Ebrard said.

The U.S. State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. and Canada have already agreed to partially close their border to nonessential traffic. The Trump administration also imposed restrictions to travel from Europe and China.

Mexico's government and U.S. lawmakers have advocated for the Trump administration to keep the border open to trade and workers.

U.S. lawmakers have pressed the administration to do whatever possible to keep seasonal workers, most of whom come from Mexico, in the pipeline. Farmers warned the suspension could threaten their livelihoods.

Such an agreement would provide short-term relief for Mexico's economy, which is already headed to recession in 2020 for a second consecutive year, although it is yet to be seen whether the limited measures will be effective to contain the spread of the virus.

Trade border crossings are vital for Mexico. Exports to the U.S. totaled $358 billion last year, or nearly a third of Mexico's gross domestic product, according to government data. But the U.S. also had a lot at stake, as Mexico became for the first time last year the U.S. main trade partner with a total trade of $615 billion between the two nations.

Mr. Ebrard didn't say whether the U.S. will take any measures against immigrants entering the U.S. illegally and asylum seekers.

The Trump administration was considering a plan to quickly turn back migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally without due process, in an effort to protect the local communities from the spread of the virus, according to people familiar with the matter.

In February, around 30,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. border seeking to enter illegally, most of them from Mexico and Central America. Numbers are expected to go down further amid the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Ebrard said.

Negotiations over the border are the latest episode of Mexico's collaboration with the Trump administration. The country has already agreed to take more than 60,000 asylum seekers who were sent to Mexican soil while awaiting their asylum proceedings in the U.S.

Mexico has also cracked down on irregular immigration since June of last year, after Mr. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican exports. Since then, border apprehension fell from 133,000 last May to 30,000 in February.

Write to Juan Montes at juan.montes@wsj.com and Michelle Hackman at Michelle.Hackman@wsj.com

