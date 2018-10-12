Amid US Sports Betting Craze, Alternative Ventures Eyes Mexico and Latin America

Alternative
Ventures announced today that it has secured a Mexican gaming
license. Managing Partner Kyle Carlston seemed concerned about
fragmentation in the US and market friction due to state lines. “There
is a lot of buzz around the US sports betting market right now. Our
current investment strategy in the US is limited to North American
sports betting platform development and B2B customer acquisition
technology. Alternative Ventures prefers the operating opportunity
presented by the Mexican market which has an established legal framework
and is the bridge between North America and Latin America. We look
forward to bringing a first-class online gaming product to Mexico in the
near future.”
Alternative Ventures anticipates launching a complete iGaming solution
in Mexico in the next 18 months with the intent of penetrating the Latin
American market in the future.
