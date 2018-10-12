Log in
Amid US Sports Betting Craze, Alternative Ventures Eyes Mexico and Latin America

10/12/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Alternative Ventures announced today that it has secured a Mexican gaming license. Managing Partner Kyle Carlston seemed concerned about fragmentation in the US and market friction due to state lines. “There is a lot of buzz around the US sports betting market right now. Our current investment strategy in the US is limited to North American sports betting platform development and B2B customer acquisition technology. Alternative Ventures prefers the operating opportunity presented by the Mexican market which has an established legal framework and is the bridge between North America and Latin America. We look forward to bringing a first-class online gaming product to Mexico in the near future.”

Alternative Ventures anticipates launching a complete iGaming solution in Mexico in the next 18 months with the intent of penetrating the Latin American market in the future.


© Business Wire 2018
