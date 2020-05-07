Log in
Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, Clinical Research is Experiencing a Renaissance of Collaboration and Speed

05/07/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Shifting financial markets prove the weight science and research carry in the current climate

More than ever before, collaboration and efficiency are critical in scientific research as the world seeks solutions to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In recent weeks, pharma, financial and federal organizations made deliberate shifts, changing several facets of clinical trials to allow research to proceed at an unprecedented pace. Florence, the leading platform for collaboration at clinical research sites, applauds this shift as increased efficiency is a sure way to advance cures for disease faster.

“The efforts of groups such as the Scientists to Stop Covid-19 and their partners are showcasing the power of collaboration when we need it most,” says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. “At Florence, our mission is to streamline research busywork so clinical investigators can focus on what’s important: scaling capacity and accelerating research in order to advance cures for patients. It’s inspiring to see members of the scientific, medical, financial and government communities come together and leverage their expertise and connections to facilitate a solution.”

What creates clinical trial speed: Remote Site Monitoring and Management

Remote clinical trial site monitoring is a core topic for discussion right now, as it allows research to continue despite restricted site access for research personnel.

COVID-19 awakened a decade-long conversation around remote monitoring. Once seen as a nice-to-have, drug companies are today pivoting their operations toward remote clinical trial site management — making it central to how they run studies. Florence believes that, if done right, remote monitoring can be the innovation to propel a new way of running faster clinical trials in this crisis and beyond.

The key to faster clinical trials is making the trial site the center of research work, not an afterthought, by empowering trial sites with modern technology. Florence, which serves 1 in 3 oncology researchers, has seen a 250% uptick in monthly usage as its site-focused software becomes a key collaboration point empowering remote clinical trials.

“After working with over 7,200 research sites across 26 countries to enable remote collaboration, we believe it is all about elevating research sites to be partners in cures,” explains Jones. “This shift means instead of forcing one-size-fits all software on sites, Sponsors and CROs must find innovative ways to integrate with the platforms they depend on.”

ABOUT FLORENCE

Based in Atlanta, Florence is the leading platform for electronic document workflow management in clinical research, considered the industry standard with more than 7,200 research sites in 26 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborating on its network. Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence solutions foster 25% faster startup time and 40% reduced document cycle time, among other benefits. To learn about advancing research through collaboration, visit www.florencehc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
