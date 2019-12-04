Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amidst Explosion of Homelessness, Rental Affordability Headed for 2020 Ballot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:03pm EST

1 Million Signatures to Be Submitted in California

Statewide Press Conferences Dec. 5th in L.A., S.F. and San Diego

Advocates to announce submission of nearly one million voter signatures to County Registrars in all 58 California counties in support of ballot initiative that will allow for expansion of rent control in California

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, a coalition of California renters advocates, elected officials, and social justice organizations will host a trio of press conferences and rallies across the state, at various times and locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, to announce and celebrate the submission of nearly one million signatures—far more than enough needed—to qualify the Rental Affordability Act for placement on statewide ballots for November 2020. The initiative will allow for the expansion of rent control in California. Signatures of 623,212 California voters are needed to qualify the measure.

WHO:

 

Statewide coalition of housing & social justice advocates, elected officials

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

RALLY / PRESS CONFERENCE(s) announcing one million signature submission for the Rental Affordability Act

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

LOS ANGELES

SAN FRANCISCO

SAN DIEGO

 

 

La Placita Olvera

Redstone Labor Building

Civic Center Plaza

 

 

535 N Main St.

2948 16th St.

(by the fountain)

 

 

Los Angeles 90012

San Francisco 94103

1200 Third Ave.

 

 

 

 

San Diego 92101

   

WHEN:

 

11:00 a.m.

4:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE:

 

Los Angeles event includes a MARCH to City Hall

 

 

Spokespeople available to outlets before and at events. Spanish-speakers also available.

   

PRESS CONTACTS:

 

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

 

 

Ged Kenslea

Patrick Range McDonald

Joshua Smith

 

 

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Housing is a Human Right

Housing is a Human Right

 

 

gedk@aidshealth.org

patrick.range.mcdonald@gmail.com

joshua.smith@housinghumanright.org

 

 

(323) 791-5526

(310) 746-7361

(917) 231-5841

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the leading sponsor of the RAA, is also very excited to announce the endorsement of the Rental Affordability Act by a suite of California’s most well regarded tenant advocacy and social justice organizations, including the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), the Eviction Defense Network (EDN), and the Democratic Socialists of America, Los Angeles (DSA-LA).

When passed, The Rental Affordability Act will remove current restrictions in state law, giving cities and counties the power to implement and expand rent control policies that limit how much rents can increase each year. It would allow local communities to:

  • Expand rent control to more buildings while exempting newly constructed buildings.
  • Exempts Single-Family homeowners who own up to two homes.
  • Allow limits on rent increases when a new renter moves in.

Amy Schur, Campaign Director of ACCE, said, “The Rental Affordability Act would help keep millions of renters in their homes by allowing for the expansion of rent control protections. It would help preserve the integrity of our communities, and provide greater peace and stability to seniors, families, and working Californians who are currently falling prey to exorbitant rents.”

Elena Popp, Founder and Executive Director of Eviction Defense Network (EDN), says, “Common sense reforms like the Rental Affordability Act are necessary to stem the bleeding of California’s historic housing affordability and homelessness crises. Renters are being squeezed dry by predatory, Wall St. landlords. That must end now.”

“California’s existing rent control laws are outdated and insufficient for preventing unscrupulous landlords from using unfair loopholes to exploit tenants, and drive more and more residents into homelessness,” said Arielle Sallai, Chair of DSA-LA’s Housing and Homelessness Committee. “We need strong, comprehensive protections for renters, and the Rental Affordability Act meets the bill.”

Housing Is A Human Right Campaign Director, René Christian Moya, said, “While the national real estate industry is gearing up to spend untold millions against the Rental Affordability Act in California next year, our campaign is rallying a broad, grassroots coalition of working class renters and their advocates. We look forward to the fight ahead, and to passing the Rental Affordability Act next year.”

Michael Weinstein, Cofounder and President of AHF, the organization sponsoring the initiative, said, “75% of Californians hold a positive to very positive view of rent control. The housing affordability and homelessness crises are the most pressing social justice and public health emergencies in our time, especially in Southern California. We must take action to stop it now. To that end, we intend to bring the issue directly to California voters next November.”

The Rental Affordability Act is sponsored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Learn more at https://www.rentcontrolnow.org/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 3X (Ms K McKenzie)
PU
11:50pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 3/12/19 - $1.0099
PU
11:50pCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11:45pWOLLONGONG COAL : Pause in trading
PU
11:42pGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Announces Confirmation of Its Plan of Reorganization, Clearing the Way for Exit from Bankruptcy
BU
11:40pTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30,2019
PU
11:39pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips
RE
11:39pNew Zealand Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices
DJ
11:34pAsian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
11:33pARDELYX : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group