Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amlan® to Present Emerging Alternative to Antibiotics in Poultry Disease Management at WVPA Asia Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 12:50am CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximillian Sim, DVM, Commercial and Technical Consultant for Amlan International, will present research on bacterial quorum quenching as a valuable alternative to bactericidal treatments in managing poultry disease at the World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) Asia Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 1-2, 2018.

Dr. Sim has 13 years of experience working in the animal health industry, providing field technical services and market development of nutraceutical products in Asia. His presentation, “Disrupting Bacterial Quorum Sensing as an Emerging Alternative to Antibiotics – Human and Animal Applications,” will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 1, at the conference location at the Pullman KLCC Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“To meet increasing global demands for animal protein, producers and nutritionists require viable alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) to maintain intestinal health and improve performance in their flocks,” says Flemming Mahs, President of Amlan International, a Nevada corporation. “Recent research in quorum sensing is showing that our unique activated mineral technology provides benefits to producers in ways previously thought to be unimaginable.”

Quorum sensing is a signaling system used by intestinal bacteria to communicate with each other and monitor cell population density. Dr. Sim will present new research that demonstrates the performance of Amlan’s activated mineral technology in adsorbing and degrading — or “quenching” — quorum sensing signal molecules. The activated mineral technology is one of the functional ingredients in Varium™, an intestinal health product that supports growth in poultry. Its anti-virulent attributes neutralize quorum sensing signal molecules to reduce the harmful effects of pathogenic bacteria.

“The research that Dr. Sim will present at WVPA is exciting for the industry,” Mahs says. “An in-depth understanding of host-pathogen interaction and anti-virulence strategies such as quorum quenching hold great promise for minimizing the effects of bacterial disease in poultry.”

Note to media: For an interview with Dr. Sim, contact Reagan Culbertson at reagan.culbertson@amlan.com. For more information about Amlan’s portfolio of intestinal health products, visit Amlan.com.

About Amlan International
Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company’s global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements and product availability may vary by country.

Reagan B. Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com

L-AmlanPMS_Web.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aECOPETROL : obtains the approval for a contingent line of credit with international banks for USD 665 million
PR
02:47aHOW TO WASH JUMPERS : Essential Care Guide
PU
02:43aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan
BU
02:42aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : And The Alliance Of American Football Partner On Sports Betting Technology
PU
02:42aIMAX : ZHANG YIMOU’S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30
PU
02:42aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake
PU
02:40aAsia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
RE
02:37aHand over your gun, get a Publix gift card in Coral Springs this Saturday
AQ
02:37aEVERGY : Westar offers to buy homes of owners concerned about poles that 'are a monstrosity'
AQ
02:33aUniversity of California Responds to Court of Appeals CRISPR-Cas9 Decision, Vows to Protect Groundbreaking Discovery
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
4Halyard Capital Announces Sale of Jun Group
5OIL INSURANCE LIMITED (OIL) : Upgraded by Standard & Poor's to 'A' from 'A-' on Stronger Financial Risk Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.