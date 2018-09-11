Amlan® to Present Emerging Alternative to Antibiotics in Poultry Disease Management at WVPA Asia Meeting

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximillian Sim, DVM, Commercial and Technical Consultant for Amlan International , will present research on bacterial quorum quenching as a valuable alternative to bactericidal treatments in managing poultry disease at the World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) Asia Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 1-2, 2018.



Dr. Sim has 13 years of experience working in the animal health industry, providing field technical services and market development of nutraceutical products in Asia. His presentation, “Disrupting Bacterial Quorum Sensing as an Emerging Alternative to Antibiotics – Human and Animal Applications,” will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 1, at the conference location at the Pullman KLCC Hotel in Kuala Lumpur .

“To meet increasing global demands for animal protein, producers and nutritionists require viable alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) to maintain intestinal health and improve performance in their flocks,” says Flemming Mahs, President of Amlan International, a Nevada corporation. “Recent research in quorum sensing is showing that our unique activated mineral technology provides benefits to producers in ways previously thought to be unimaginable.”

Quorum sensing is a signaling system used by intestinal bacteria to communicate with each other and monitor cell population density. Dr. Sim will present new research that demonstrates the performance of Amlan’s activated mineral technology in adsorbing and degrading — or “quenching” — quorum sensing signal molecules. The activated mineral technology is one of the functional ingredients in Varium™, an intestinal health product that supports growth in poultry. Its anti-virulent attributes neutralize quorum sensing signal molecules to reduce the harmful effects of pathogenic bacteria.

“The research that Dr. Sim will present at WVPA is exciting for the industry,” Mahs says. “An in-depth understanding of host-pathogen interaction and anti-virulence strategies such as quorum quenching hold great promise for minimizing the effects of bacterial disease in poultry.”

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company’s global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com .

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements and product availability may vary by country.

