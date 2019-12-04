Amlan to Present at International Symposium on Alternatives to Antibiotics

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Hongyu Xue, Life Science Director at Amlan International will present his recent in vitro and in vivo research into reducing Salmonella enterica sv. Typhimurium (ST) colonization in broilers during the 3 rd International Symposium on Alternatives to Antibiotics (ATA) in Bangkok, Thailand. The presentation will highlight two aspects of Salmonella control strategy that promise unique and wide-reaching impact for animal and human health.



Dr. Xue will speak on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. in the Mayfair Grand Ballroom at The Berkeley Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. His presentation will be followed by a roundtable discussion with other presenters.

Dr. Xue discovered a new formulated feed additive for controlling pathogenic bacteria in the intestinal environment of livestock and poultry. The product, NeutraPath, had a two-pronged effect on Salmonella challenge in a recent study. First, the product produced a 42% reduction in Salmonella prevalence and 1.84 log reduction in Salmonella load in the ceca among birds exposed to disease challenge. Second, the product’s proprietary blend of functional ingredients downregulated the expression of Salmonella’s key virulence factors, limiting pathogen colonization and preserving the functional integrity of the bird’s intestines.

NeutraPath will be available in select countries starting in late 2020. Contact Amlan for more information on NeutraPath and Amlan’s portfolio of performance feed additives.

“Antibiotic resistance in foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella is a major concern for public health safety,” Dr. Xue says. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 1.4 million cases of Salmonella infections occur annually. Notably, at least 100,000 of these infections are due to antibiotic-resistant Salmonella. Poultry is known to be a major reservoir of Salmonellas and eggs, and poultry meat are major sources of human food-borne Salmonellosis throughout the world. In response, the poultry industry is compelled to seek alternative solutions to antibiotics to control Salmonella at the farm level and thus reduce its spread to meat during processing.”

“The research that Dr. Xue will present at ATA is exciting for the industry,” says Flemming Mahs, President of Amlan International. “A greater understanding of how we can reduce the effects of bacterial disease in poultry will ultimately lead to a safer food supply for everyone.”

In humans, some Salmonella strains are multi-drug resistant and can be resistant to five or six conventional antibiotics. “Research showing the ability to disarm bacteria and find some level of control will be important for future developments in preventing antibiotic resistance in animal and human health,” Mahs adds.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as "Amlan International," has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and antibiotic growth promoter (AGP)-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company's global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen.