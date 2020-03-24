Ammunition : Named Agency of Record for Skilled Labor Fund

The Skilled Labor Fund, managed by the National Housing Endowment (a 501(c)(3) Foundation) and focused on addressing the lack of skilled labor entering the residential construction industry, has named Atlanta-based Ammunition as its new Agency of Record.

The Skilled Labor Fund is a residential construction industry-wide effort to raise funds that help provide awareness of and training in the skilled trades to middle school, high school and vocational students across the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited to earn the trust of The Skilled Labor Fund. We believe our agency’s leading-edge digital capabilities and deep industry experience make us uniquely equipped to help support their mission, grow the brand, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of people all across America who will be touched by the Fund’s work,” says Jeremy Heilpern, CEO at Ammunition. “Our team is eager to get to work, and drive meaningful results, with digital marketing strategies that will make a lasting impact on the Fund.”

This new relationship will see Ammunition leading the development and execution of The Skilled Labor Fund’s marketing and advertising activities across digital and traditional platforms.

While Ammunition is a full-service advertising agency, their focus is on the home building industry and on developing digital marketing strategies rooted in creating demand that results in highly qualified lead cultivation for B2B and B2C organizations.

“When our relationship with our prior agency ended, we knew that Ammunition was the perfect partner to bring in to help us elevate the Fund,” said Mark Pursell, CEO at the National Housing Endowment, the parent organization of The Skilled Labor Fund. “Add to that the agency’s rich building industry experience and we knew Ammunition was the right agency to lead our business forward.”

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full service digital agency building brands that build the world. Headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, Ammunition partners with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between. For more information, please visit www.ammunition.agency

About The Skilled Labor Fund

The Skilled Labor Fund, managed by the National Housing Endowment, is a partnership of NAHB, NKBA, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), SGC Horizon, and Ammunition. The Skilled Labor Fund focuses solely on addressing the shortage skilled labor entering the residential construction industry. For more information or to donate, visit skilledlaborfund.org.

