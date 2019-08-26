Log in
Amna Arshad Joins Freshfields' Washington Regulatory Team

08/26/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Aviation and Transportation Regulatory Expert to Serve in the Firm’s Antitrust, Competition, and Trade Practice

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP (“Freshfields”) announced today that Amna Arshad, a leading aviation and transportation regulatory expert, has joined the firm as special counsel in its Washington, D.C. office. Amna will serve in the firm’s leading antitrust, competition, and trade practice. Her addition expands Freshfields’ regulatory offering in the United States to include regulatory compliance counseling, enforcement defense, commercial aviation transactions and litigation in the aviation, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

As a senior enforcement attorney at the US Department of Transportation for six years, Amna was at the forefront of US transportation regulatory efforts, drafting federal regulations and guidance materials, leading investigations of domestic and foreign airlines, and enforcing federal regulations. Amna also has several years of experience at top US Am Law 100 firms advising all types of global transportation clients – from major U.S. and foreign air carriers, to transportation start-ups, as well as Fortune 100 companies – in a variety of domestic and international transportation regulatory matters. In 2018, she was recognized by Law360 as a transportation “Rising Star” for her expertise on aviation regulation and litigation and experience counseling major airlines on high-profile matters.

“Amna is one of the most respected attorneys practicing transportation regulation and litigation in the United States,” commented Paul Yde, partner in Freshfields’ US antitrust, competition, and trade group. “Her addition boosts our regulatory offering to provide our clients the comprehensive and specialized knowledge they need when it matters most.”

“I am excited to join Freshfields, a global market leader, where I can serve existing firm clients and leverage the firm’s unique cross-border capabilities in developing a global transportation and aviation regulatory practice.” said Amna. “I’m looking forward to beginning the next phase, and collaborating with a team that is globally recognized for its work on significant enforcement cases and transactions.”

Notes to editors:

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on groundbreaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800-plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise, and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.


© Business Wire 2019
