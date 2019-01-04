Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Names David A. Buchen Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) today announced that it has appointed David A. Buchen to the newly expanded role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Stewart. Mr. Buchen will be responsible for leading Amneal's global legal, Intellectual Property (IP) and corporate compliance functions, as well as aligning the company's corporate legal strategies to drive Amneal's continued growth.

Mr. Buchen brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with notable expertise driving corporate value creation through world-class legal strategies supporting corporate securities, IP, anti-trust, employment, litigation and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).

'David is an exceptional legal talent and we are thrilled to have him on board to lead Amneal's global legal team,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Stewart. 'David's extensive experience will be especially valuable as we continue to execute on our strategy to drive growth through a combination of internal development, innovative transactions and strategic M&A.'

Most recently, Mr. Buchen served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry, providing counsel to various global and U.S. manufacturing, marketing and distribution companies. Prior to establishing his consultancy, he held several executive leadership roles, including serving as EVP - Commercial, North American Generics and International as well as 12 years as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary supporting Watson Pharmaceuticals' growth and transformation from a US-focused $500 million generic pharmaceutical company to a $16 billion global specialty leader rebranded as Actavis, plc.

Mr. Buchen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington University Law School. He has been recognized by the National Law Journal as one of the Top 50 General Counsels in the U.S.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Amneal's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Sheldon Hirt, will remain on board through January 2019 before leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Stewart continued, 'I want to thank Sheldon for his contributions since joining Amneal in 2016. Under his leadership, the legal team has successfully guided Amneal through the Impax and Gemini combinations and subsequent integration and restructuring, as well as various product launches and third-party transactions. We wish Sheldon well in his future endeavors.'

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has approximately 6,500 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States, with an expanding portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty Pharma division focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

