Amnesty International Australia : welcomes move by Target, Cotton On to end buying cotton from Xinjiang

17 October 2019

In response to news today that Cotton On and Target Australia would cease sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, Amnesty International Australia campaigner Rose Kulak said:

'Amnesty welcomes this move by Cotton On and Target to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang. We know there are terrible human rights violations occurring for the million Uyghur people currently interred there in political 're-education' camps where forced labour is a common practice.

'Australians care about human rights and do not want to aid practices like forced labour when they buy a new t-shirt.

'Clearly, the risk is too great for these companies to be associated with the oppression of the Uyghur people.We call on all Australian companies to make transparent their supply chains to ensure consumers do not unwittingly support gross human rights abuses of Uyghur people.'