Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amniocentesis Needle Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with BD and Cardinal Health | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global amniocentesis needle market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 31.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005979/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amniocentesis needle market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amniocentesis needle market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Amniocentesis Needle Market Analysis Report by Application (amniocentesis, fetal blood transfusion, amnioreduction, and others), by End-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023"

Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, technological advancements coupled with the preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to further boost the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

Non-invasive and minimally-invasive diagnostic procedures such as non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) is gaining popularity among women due to the emergence of preventive medicines and advances in the medical field. In addition, NIPT is the most effective method for screening of common autosomal aneuploidies. This in turn, is driving the need for amniocentesis needle. Thus, the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Amniocentesis Needle Market Companies:

BD

BD owns and operates business under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company also offers Amniocentesis trays which are used to obtain accurate and reproducible results in molecular diagnostic testing applications using circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA).

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health operates business under its pharmaceutical segment and medical segment. The company manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences operates under various segments, namely Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. The company offers solutions that address the needs of orthopedic, plastic, reconstructive, and general surgeons.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc operates under several segments including Smiths Medical, John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The company offers vascular access products, infusion systems, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialized devices in diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates under various segments, namely CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company offers Wallace Amniocentesis Needles that have spiral engravings to provide clear visibility under the guidance of ultrasound.

Technavio has segmented the amniocentesis needle market based on the type and region.

Amniocentesis Needle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Amniocentesis
  • Fetal blood transfusion
  • Amnioreduction
  • Others

Amniocentesis Needle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Equipment & Supplies are:

Student Microscope Market – Global Student Microscope Market by application (life science research, material science research, and other applications), by type (compound microscope, stereo microscope, and inverted microscope) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market – Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aLLOYDS BANKING : Mitie in Lloyds Bank facilities contract win
AQ
01:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : offer for LSE under fierce City scrutiny
AQ
01:21aSOTHEBYS : MORE EXPENSIVE THAN BITCOIN Rare Islamic gold dinar expected to fetch around £1.4m at Sotheby's auction next month
AQ
01:21aSTANDARD CHARTERED : POWER-FACE-LIFT Battersea Power Station secures £600m funding for regeneration project
AQ
01:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : sued under US gig economy law as it gets ready for $750m raise
AQ
01:21aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : TAKING A FLYER Heathrow exec warns of potential budget bust
AQ
01:20aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Publication of Half-Year Report 2019 - Group remains on growth track with strengthened financial profile
EQ
01:17aORIGIN ENERGY : Annual Report 2019
PU
01:17aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Company Secretary Changes
PU
01:07aFRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; AUGUST 2019 : Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
5ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group