Amniocentesis Needle Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with BD and Cardinal Health | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global amniocentesis needle market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 31.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Amniocentesis Needle Market Analysis Report by Application (amniocentesis, fetal blood transfusion, amnioreduction, and others), by End-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023

The market is driven by the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, technological advancements coupled with the preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to further boost the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

Non-invasive and minimally-invasive diagnostic procedures such as non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) is gaining popularity among women due to the emergence of preventive medicines and advances in the medical field. In addition, NIPT is the most effective method for screening of common autosomal aneuploidies. This in turn, is driving the need for amniocentesis needle. Thus, the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Amniocentesis Needle Market Companies:

BD

BD owns and operates business under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company also offers Amniocentesis trays which are used to obtain accurate and reproducible results in molecular diagnostic testing applications using circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA).

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health operates business under its pharmaceutical segment and medical segment. The company manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences operates under various segments, namely Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. The company offers solutions that address the needs of orthopedic, plastic, reconstructive, and general surgeons.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc operates under several segments including Smiths Medical, John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The company offers vascular access products, infusion systems, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialized devices in diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates under various segments, namely CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company offers Wallace Amniocentesis Needles that have spiral engravings to provide clear visibility under the guidance of ultrasound.

Technavio has segmented the amniocentesis needle market based on the type and region.

Amniocentesis Needle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Amniocentesis

Fetal blood transfusion

Amnioreduction

Others

Amniocentesis Needle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

