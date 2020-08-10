Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmorSui :'s New PPE Management Platform Simplifies Reusable PPE for Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Provides Solution for PPE Shortages and Lack of Size-Inclusive Options

When PhD chemist-turned entrepreneur Beau Wangtrakuldee launched AmorSui in 2018, her focus was to provide size-inclusive personal protective equipment (PPE) that was chemical/fire-resistant, anti-microbial and properly fitted for women in STEM fields. But she would have never predicted a pandemic hitting the U.S. two years later. Now, the AmorSui business model has shifted to support society with mobile-managed, gender-inclusive medical PPE. Today, AmorSui introduces the Rebecca Crumpler Level 3 Antimicrobial Surgical Gown ($80) and AmorSui PPE management application, designed to allow hospitals to reuse gowns in a simple and cost-effective way. Durable, eco-friendly and washable, these gowns were created as a solution to the current shortages and rising costs of disposable PPE.

“The global pandemic has disrupted global PPE supply chains,” explains Wangtrakuldee. “Because of factories shutting down and restrictions on exports and imports, U.S. hospitals are continuously experiencing PPE shortages and surges in costs, in some cases by over 2000%.”

The Rebecca Crumpler Antimicrobial Level 3 Surgical Gown is engineered to be washed up to 150 times and is size-inclusive offering XS-XL compared to the typical one-size-fit-all nature of disposable surgical gowns. Its name comes from the first African American woman physician in the U.S. who dedicated her life to treating women and children. To complement this gown, AmorSui’s PPE management app offers training modules for staff to ensure proper use, wash tracking and repair services as well as usage analytics, reorder notifications, and two-step ordering. In an estimate for hospitals of 832 FTEs, AmorSui’s comprehensive sustainable PPE solution will save over $1.3M annually.

AmorSui, meaning “love yourself”, launched in 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a mission to create classic protective workwear for women scientists. Wangtrakuldee’s desire to keep women safe goes back to her own laboratory safety experience in 2014. Wangtrakuldee teamed up with a group of fashion designers to create special apparel for women that can be worn with or without a lab coat and still provide protection. The first collection included fire & chemical resistant clothing with each style named after a renowned woman scientist. Now, AmorSui has expanded to the medical capsule collection and is approaching $1 million in sales by the end of 2020.

For more information about AmorSui please visit www.amorsuiclothing.com and http://amorsuitech.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pFELLAZO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:32pABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:31p'THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME' : Netflix shares poster with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson
AQ
12:31pNORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Invitation to results presentation for Q2 2020
AQ
12:31pJudith Batty named Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA
PR
12:31pWEDGEWOOD PHARMACY : Completes Acquisition of Wildlife Pharmaceuticals and Its Subsidiary ZooPharm; Appoints New Wildlife General Manager
BU
12:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Cipla Inc. | Technavio
BU
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Ticks Higher in July
BU
12:30pAXA : Marine insurance losses seen below $250 mln from Beirut blast-broker
RE
12:30pPREMIER FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2COPPER : Copper rallies as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand
3SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group