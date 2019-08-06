Amp Human : Announces Scientific Advisory Board

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, announced its Scientific Advisory Board today. The Board includes eight researchers, scientists and coaches with complimentary expertise in human performance science and training. The Board will guide Amp Human in research, product development and application.

The Board includes:

Brad Wilkins - Ph.D., Former Director, Nike Sport Research Laboratory; Advisory Board Chairman and Amp Human executive.

Nigel Mitchel - Ph.D., Head Nutritionist for British Cycling.

Andy Jones - Ph.D., Professor of Applied Physiology, University of Exeter, leading exercise physiology researcher.

Jason Siegler - Ph.D., Western Sydney University , foremost expert in bicarb use in exercise.

Brett Kirby - Ph.D., Human Performance Lead in the Nike Sport Research Laboratory.

Per Lundstrom - Director of Athlete Performance at Red Bull.

Hoby Darling – President of Human Performance at Logitech.

Paul Dituro – Served 13 years in Special Operations and influenced human performance programs for elite military.

The formation of the Board is a critical step in Amp Human's evolution.

"We're honored to surround ourselves with amazing scientists and practitioners from both academia and industry. It's extremely rare for a startup like us to attract this level of expertise," says Eric Good, Co-founder and COO of Amp Human. "Amp Human's mission to establish a new horizon for athletic performance is first realized through PR Lotion, our first product, which helps athletes perform by neutralizing acid in their muscles. Our Scientific Advisory Board will enable us to push this mission further."

"The Scientific Advisory Board's primary goal is to identify the problems that need to be solved to progress human performance and propose solutions," says Board Chairman Brad Wilkins. "This group will guide Amp Human to define the future of human performance."

To learn more about Amp Human, visit amphuman.com .

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits.

Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

