Amphivena Expands Executive Team

Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage
immuno-oncology (I/O) company that develops T cell engager therapeutics
for myeloid malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the
appointment of Victoria Smith, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Scientific
Officer. Separately, the company said that Peter Van Vlasselaer, Ph.D.
joined the Amphivena Board of Directors as an independent Executive
Chairman.
“Drs. Smith and Van Vlasselaer bring strong leadership in
immuno-oncology and biologics drug development to Amphivena. Their
joining is timely as AMV564, our lead compound, is showing clinical
efficacy, durability of response, and excellent safety in myeloid
malignancies. As we prepare for testing the compound in solid tumors and
expand the pipeline, their contributions will be invaluable,” said Dr.
Jeanmarie Guenot, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Amphivena.
“T cell engagement is poised to become a breakthrough technology in the
I/O space. The monotherapy activity of AMV564, combined with its
excellent safety profile and its ability to modulate the T cell and
myeloid compartments in cancer, including selective elimination of
myeloid derived suppressor cells in the tumor microenvironment, clearly
differentiates AMV564 in I/O,” said Dr. Peter Van Vlasselaer, Executive
Chair of the Board.
Dr. Smith joins Amphivena from Gilead, where she led the Biologics and
Target Biology Group, responsible for biologics-focused drug discovery
and translational research in oncology. Prior to that, Dr. Smith was
Arresto Biosciences’ Vice President of Research and Preclinical
Development and led research and non-clinical development activities
from the company’s initiation to its acquisition by Gilead in 2011.
Before that, at Genentech, she generated and evaluated targeted cancer
therapeutics, with an emphasis on antibody drug conjugates and
intellectual property protection. She has a B.S. from the University of
Western Australia and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, UK, and she was
a Research and Post-Doctoral Fellow at Stanford University in the
Departments of BioChemistry and Genetics. She is an author on numerous
peer reviewed scientific publications and patents and has received
multiple scientific awards.
Dr. Peter Van Vlasselaer has over 20 years of experience in the biotech
industry. He was most recently the Founder, President and Chief
Executive Officer of ARMO Biosciences, which shortly after its public
offering (ARMO) was acquired by Eli Lilly. Before that he was President
and Chief Executive Officer of iPierian (acquired by BMS), Arresto
(acquired by Gilead) and Avidia (acquired by Amgen). In addition to
founding ARMO, Dr. Van Vlasselaer was the founder of Arresto, co-founder
of TrueNorth (acquired by Bioverativ), and he was a member of the
start-up teams of InterMune (ITMN) and Dendreon (DNDN). He currently
serves on the boards of Blade Therapeutics, Comet Therapeutics,
Asceneuron and Rgenix. Dr. Van Vlasselaer has a degree in Zoology and a
Ph.D. in Immunology from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. He
was a Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Division of Immunology and
Rheumatology at Stanford University Medical School and DNAX Research
Institute. Dr. Van Vlasselaer has authored several peer reviewed
scientific publications and book chapters, and he is an inventor on
multiple patents.
About Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc.
Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc. is a private clinical stage immuno-oncology
company developing T cell engager therapeutics for myeloid malignancies
and solid tumors. Amphivena’s lead molecule, AMV564, a bivalent,
bispecific (2:2) CD33/CD3 T cell engaging antibody, is in two Phase 1/2
studies in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Amphivena has raised $65 M to date in Series A, B and C venture
financings led by MPM Capital, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management
LLC, NanoDimension and Qiming Venture Partners. For more information,
please visit www.amphivena.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005311/en/