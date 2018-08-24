Log in
Amphoteric Surfactants (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

The "Amphoteric Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines), Application (Personal Care, Home Care & I&I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amphoteric surfactants market is projected to grow from USD 3.52 billion in 2018 to USD 4.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for personal care products, coupled with the increasing demand for high-performance surfactants is driving the growth of the market for amphoteric surfactants across the globe. However, the formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to monitor the release of toxic chemicals and gases into the environment during the manufacturing of amphoteric surfactants are expected to restrain the growth of the amphoteric surfactants market during the forecast period.

The demand for amine oxide is very high in the home care and Industrial & Institutional (I&I) cleaning application due to the excellent foaming and cleansing properties of amine oxide. Moreover, it has the ability to decrease skin irritation. Amine oxide is used in the oxygen bleaching and cleansing products due to its inherent stability in the presence of hydrogen peroxide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Personal Care Products
  • Growing Demand for High-Performance Surfactants

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulations

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand From Niche Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Type

7 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Application

8 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Solvay
  • Stepan Company
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Croda
  • Lonza
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Oxiteno Sa
  • KAO Corporation
  • Enaspol A.S.
  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • EOC Group
  • Klk Oleo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tx2bhz/amphoteric?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
