Amphoteric Surfactants (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amphoteric Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines), Application (Personal Care, Home Care & I&I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amphoteric surfactants market is projected to grow from USD 3.52 billion in 2018 to USD 4.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for personal care products, coupled with the increasing demand for high-performance surfactants is driving the growth of the market for amphoteric surfactants across the globe. However, the formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to monitor the release of toxic chemicals and gases into the environment during the manufacturing of amphoteric surfactants are expected to restrain the growth of the amphoteric surfactants market during the forecast period.

The demand for amine oxide is very high in the home care and Industrial & Institutional (I&I) cleaning application due to the excellent foaming and cleansing properties of amine oxide. Moreover, it has the ability to decrease skin irritation. Amine oxide is used in the oxygen bleaching and cleansing products due to its inherent stability in the presence of hydrogen peroxide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Personal Care Products

Growing Demand for High-Performance Surfactants

Restraints

Stringent Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Demand From Niche Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Type

7 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Application

8 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Stepan Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda

Lonza

The Lubrizol Corporation

Oxiteno Sa

KAO Corporation

Enaspol A.S.

Galaxy Surfactants

EOC Group

Klk Oleo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tx2bhz/amphoteric?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005374/en/