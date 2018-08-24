Amphoteric Surfactants (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates, Amphopropionates, Sultaines) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Amphoteric
Surfactants Market by Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetates,
Amphopropionates, Sultaines), Application (Personal Care, Home Care &
I&I Cleaning, Oil Field Chemicals, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The amphoteric surfactants market is projected to grow from USD 3.52
billion in 2018 to USD 4.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during
the forecast period.
The rising demand for personal care products, coupled with the
increasing demand for high-performance surfactants is driving the growth
of the market for amphoteric surfactants across the globe. However, the
formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to
monitor the release of toxic chemicals and gases into the environment
during the manufacturing of amphoteric surfactants are expected to
restrain the growth of the amphoteric surfactants market during the
forecast period.
The demand for amine oxide is very high in the home care and Industrial
& Institutional (I&I) cleaning application due to the excellent foaming
and cleansing properties of amine oxide. Moreover, it has the ability to
decrease skin irritation. Amine oxide is used in the oxygen bleaching
and cleansing products due to its inherent stability in the presence of
hydrogen peroxide.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rising Demand for Personal Care Products
-
Growing Demand for High-Performance Surfactants
Restraints
Opportunities
-
Increasing Demand From Niche Applications
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Type
7 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Application
8 Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Solvay
-
Stepan Company
-
Akzo Nobel N.V.
-
BASF SE
-
Clariant AG
-
Croda
-
Lonza
-
The Lubrizol Corporation
-
Oxiteno Sa
-
KAO Corporation
-
Enaspol A.S.
-
Galaxy Surfactants
-
EOC Group
-
Klk Oleo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tx2bhz/amphoteric?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005374/en/