Amplats said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 rose to 28.15 rand ($2.02)per share, an increase of 120%, compared with 12.82 rand a year earlier.

The precious metals producer declared an interim dividend of 11 rand per share, compared with 3.74 rand during the same period a year ago.

($1 = 13.9313 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)