Amplats, Lonmin workers to strike in support of Sibanye

Sibanye-Stillwater last week said that it could cut nearly 6,000 jobs at its gold mining operations, where AMCU has been on strike since mid-November over a wage dispute.

Workers led the AMCU also plan to extend their strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold shafts to its platinum mines next week, the company said on Thursday.

South Africa is home to the world's biggest platinum group metals deposits and accounts for just over 90 percent of global production.

Lonmin said it had received written notice of strike action from AMCU. Its shares were down 8.9 percent to 12.30 rand at 0953 GMT. Amplats shares were up 0.7 percent.

Lonmin said it was in the process of obtaining legal advice on AMCU's notice.

