Amplats, Lonmin workers to strike in support of Sibanye

02/21/2019 | 05:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: AMCU members chant slogans during a march in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) - Workers led by South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) plan to down tools at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Lonmin next week in support of colleagues at rival miner Sibanye-Stillwater striking over wages and job cuts, the companies said on Thursday.

Sibanye-Stillwater last week said that it could cut nearly 6,000 jobs at its gold mining operations, where AMCU has been on strike since mid-November over a wage dispute.

Workers led the AMCU also plan to extend their strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold shafts to its platinum mines next week, the company said on Thursday.

South Africa is home to the world's biggest platinum group metals deposits and accounts for just over 90 percent of global production.

Lonmin said it had received written notice of strike action from AMCU. Its shares were down 8.9 percent to 12.30 rand at 0953 GMT. Amplats shares were up 0.7 percent.

Lonmin said it was in the process of obtaining legal advice on AMCU's notice.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg and Zandi Shabalala in London; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

