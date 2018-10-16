AmpliPhi Biosciences Announces Closing of Public Offering

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: APHB), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage
therapeutics for patients with serious and life-threatening
antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, today announced the closing
of its previously announced underwritten public offering. Gross proceeds
to AmpliPhi from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts
and commissions and other offering expenses, were $6.8 million. AmpliPhi
sold 17,000,000 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu
thereof, including 462,500 shares sold pursuant to the partial exercise
of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, and common
warrants to purchase 17,500,000 shares of common stock, including common
warrants to purchase 962,500 shares sold pursuant to the underwriter’s
partial exercise of its option to purchase additional common warrants.
The common warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.40 per
share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of
issuance. AmpliPhi anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering
for general corporate purposes, including manufacturing expenses,
research and development expenses and general and administrative
expenses. AmpliPhi currently has 32,293,308 shares of common stock
outstanding.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the
offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 11,
2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part
of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus
relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting
the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov,
or alternatively from the offices of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC by email
at placements@hcwco.com or by
phone at 646-975-6996.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its
proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi’s lead clinical
stage product candidates, AB-SA01 and AB-PA01, target
multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO’s 2017 Priority Pathogens
List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat
of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill
select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can
penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism
against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and
have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant
bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply “phages,” are the natural predators of
bacteria and are thought to be the most abundant life form on earth.
Phages have evolved an incredible diversity of strains that typically
prey upon just a few closely related strains or species of bacteria,
enabling phage therapies to precisely target pathogenic bacteria while
sparing the beneficial microbiota. Phages can infect and kill bacteria,
whether they are antibiotic-resistant or not, and even when they have
formed protective biofilms.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical
fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, statements about AmpliPhi’s
expectations regarding the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the
public offering. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though
not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying
words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are
risks and uncertainties associated with AmpliPhi’s business and
financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties
described in AmpliPhi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC, and AmpliPhi’s subsequent
filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in
their entirety by this cautionary statement, and AmpliPhi undertakes no
obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
