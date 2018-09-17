AmpliPhi Biosciences Announces Positive FDA Feedback for its Clinical Stage Bacteriophage Product Candidate AB-SA01

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted
bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today
announced that the company had a Type B Pre-IND meeting with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has now received the meeting
minutes. Based on the FDA’s feedback, AmpliPhi currently plans to
initiate the first randomized clinical trial of its AB-SA01
bacteriophage therapy product candidate in early 2019. The clinical
trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients. AmpliPhi’s
wholly-owned GMP-certified manufacturing facility has the capacity to
produce the company’s proprietary bacteriophage therapeutics for the
planned clinical trials, through an anticipated BLA filing and potential
approval.
“I’m excited by the positive feedback that we have received from our
August meeting with the FDA, which is the result of our clinical,
regulatory and manufacturing accomplishments since we updated our
strategy in mid-2017,” said Paul C. Grint, M.D., CEO of AmpliPhi
Biosciences. “We have provided our investigational bacteriophage
therapeutic candidates to over 20 seriously ill patients under
compassionate use emergency protocols and collected clinical and
microbiological data to inform the path for further development. We
summarized these data, the subject of another press release issued
earlier today, in the briefing package to the FDA and received
concurrence on the proposed design of two randomized controlled clinical
trials. These two trials, in bacteremia and prosthetic joint infections,
would be the first trials we are aware of for an intravenously
administered bacteriophage therapy.”
The Type B Pre-IND meeting included discussion of the results from
AmpliPhi’s ongoing Expanded Access Program and the proposed design for
two randomized, controlled clinical trials with AB-SA01, the company’s
clinical candidate targeting S. aureus, that were developed
based on input from infectious disease physician thought leaders.
The FDA was in general agreement with the proposed clinical trial
designs:
-
A Phase 1/2 randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of AB-SA01, administered intravenously with the
best available antibiotic therapy, compared to placebo plus best
available antibiotic therapy, in approximately 100 patients with S.
aureus bacteremia.
-
A Phase 1/2 randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of AB-SA01, administered by intra-articular
injection and then intravenously with the best available antibiotic
therapy, compared to placebo plus the best available antibiotic
therapy, in approximately 100 patients with a hip or knee prosthetic
joint infection due to S. aureus as an adjunct to surgical
treatment.
Importantly, based on the current FDA feedback, no additional clinical
or nonclinical data are required to proceed with the two proposed
randomized clinical trials. Furthermore, AmpliPhi continues to
investigate if AB-SA01 may be eligible for Fast Track Designation and
for approval under the Limited Population pathway (LPAD pathway), which
is intended to facilitate development of therapeutics to treat serious
or life-threatening infections in a limited population of patients with
unmet need. Products eligible for approval under the LPAD pathway may
follow streamlined approaches for clinical development, which may
involve smaller, shorter, or fewer clinical trials to help reduce the
overall product development timeline.
“I welcome today’s announcements from AmpliPhi Biosciences, which should
hasten the development of bacteriophage therapeutics to address the
increasingly urgent need of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections,”
said Robert T. Schooley, M.D., Professor in the infectious disease
division at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and
co-founder of North America’s first Center for Innovative Phage
Applications and Therapeutics at UCSD School of Medicine. “I am pleased
to see that, by its actions, the FDA supports the promise of this
treatment approach. I also note that phage therapeutics will be given a
plenary session at the upcoming IDWeek 2018, which further points to the
growing acceptance by the medical and scientific communities of the
potential of this technology to treat critically ill patients.”
About AmpliPhi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its
proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi’s lead clinical
stage product candidates, AB-SA01 and AB-PA01, target
multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO’s 2017 Priority
Pathogens List. AmpliPhi received regulatory guidance for the
development of its bacteriophage therapy and intends to initiate the
first randomized clinical trial in early 2019. Phage therapeutics are
uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic resistance as
they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a
differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms
(a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are
potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore
antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria. For more information
visit www.ampliphibio.com.
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophages, or more simply “phages,” are the natural predators of
bacteria and are thought to be the most abundant life form on earth.
Phages have evolved an incredible diversity of strains that typically
prey upon just a few closely related strains or species of bacteria,
enabling phage therapies to precisely target pathogenic bacteria while
sparing the beneficial microbiota. Phages can infect and kill bacteria,
whether they are antibiotic-resistant or not, and even when they have
formed protective biofilms.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical
fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the
potential benefits of phage therapy; the potential use of bacteriophages
to treat bacterial infections, including infections that do not respond
to antibiotics or are associated with biofilms; the potential acceptance
of phage therapy as a treatment within the medical and scientific
communities; AmpliPhi’s ability to successfully complete its proposed
clinical trials and AmpliPhi’s ability to obtain regulatory approval for
its product candidates. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though
not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying
words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements are
risks and uncertainties associated with bacteriophage product candidate
development, both generally and specifically through expanded access
regulations, AmpliPhi’s financial condition, and other risks and
uncertainties described in AmpliPhi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), and AmpliPhi’s subsequent filings with the SEC. You
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All
forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement, and AmpliPhi undertakes no obligation to revise or
update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
after the date of this press release.
