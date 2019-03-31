Log in
Amplia Therapeutics : European Patent Completes IP Protection in Major Markets

03/31/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

ABN 16 165 160 841

ASX RELEASE

1 April 2019

European patent completes IP protection in major markets.

New formulation application set to significantly extend

patent life of AMP945

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX Code: ATX) is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office has granted a patent protecting the composition of the Company's drug candidate AMP945 in that territory. This follows last year's granting of a similar patent for the Company's drug candidate AMP886 in Europe.

Both AMP886 and AMP945 are already protected by separate issued patents in the United States, Japan, China and Australia, and now with this latest granting, both molecules have the benefit of "composition-of-matter" patent coverage in major commercial markets with protection out to 2034

Additionally, and In line with the strategy to further extend the patent life of the Company's technology, an application to patent an improved formulation of AMP945 has now been lodged. This new patent application has arisen out of work completed late last year to optimize the dosing and bioavailability of AMP945 ahead of planned human Phase I safety and tolerability studies.

This work represents a new body of intellectual property for AMP945 which if granted is expected to provide additional IP protection out to approximately 2040.

- End -

For Further Information

Simon Wilkinson, CEO +64 21 661 850 www.ampliatx.com

About AMP886 and AMP945

AMP945 is a highly selective inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK). This makes AMP945 a strong potential candidate for combination use in the immuno-oncology setting, especially in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic cancer, as well as standalone use in fibrotic diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

AMP886 is a triple kinase inhibitor targeting not only FAK but also tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 (VEGFR3). This makes AMP886 a unique candidate, in combination with certain chemotherapeutics, for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to immuno-oncology treatment strategies or existing standard of care treatment regimes.

Suite 226, 55 Flemington Road, North Melbourne, VIC 3051

Email info@ampliatx.com

www.ampliatx.com

Disclaimer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 23:21:11 UTC
