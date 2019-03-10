Log in
Amplia Therapeutics : Expands Advisory Board

03/10/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

ABN 16 165 160 841

ASX RELEASE

11 March 2019

Amplia Therapeutics expands Advisory Board with pancreatic cancer and fibrotic lung disease experts

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX Code: ATX) is pleased to announce the appointment of two Australian based advisors to its Advisory Board to help guide the Company's clinical development programs in key areas of unmet medical need.

Associate Professor Lara Lipton MBBS, PhD, FRACP, is a medical oncologist who is actively involved in clinical research including working closely with Cancer Trials Australia as a clinical investigator. Dr. Lipton has extensive experience in managing patients with pancreatic cancer which has extremely poor overall survival rates in Australia and worldwide. "This disease causes only 3% of all cancers and yet is the fourth highest cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Unfortunately there are few if any promising new clinical programs targeting pancreatic cancer in Australia at this time and I'm delighted to help a locally based company aiming to address this critical unmet need" said Dr. Lipton.

Professor Phil Hansbro is the Director, Centenary UTS Centre for Inflammation, based in Sydney. Professor Hansbro is an internationally recognised respiratory disease researcher with a keen interest in the role fibrosis plays in diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). "We know that pulmonary remodelling and fibrosis induce airway obstruction and impaired lung function however currently approved respiratory therapies do not substantially address these factors. I have tested Amplia's drug candidate AMP945 in our group's acute model of pulmonary fibrosis and it achieved significant improvement in both fibrosis and lung function." said Professor Hansbro.

Amplia's Chairman, Dr. Warwick Tong, said the appointment of both Dr. Lipton and Professor Hansbro were important additions to the Company's current board of expert advisors. "Having access to local experts is very important to ensure we can receive timely and clinically relevant advice for our drug development programs. While our initial clinical focus is on pancreatic cancer, we can't ignore the excellent preclinical results we have in IPF. We expect both Lara and Phil will provide us with insightful advice as we advance our programs towards clinical trials."

- End -

For Further Information

Simon Wilkinson, CEO +64 21 661 850 www.ampliatx.com

Suite 226, 55 Flemington Road, North Melbourne, VIC 3051

Emailinfo@ampliatx.com www.ampliatx.com

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer immunology and Amplia has a particular development focus in pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Disclaimer

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 02:34:02 UTC
