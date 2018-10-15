Amplify ETFs Lowers Expense Ratio for the Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVO)

Amplify ETFs announces that it is lowering the expense ratio for the Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) from a gross expense ratio of 0.96% to a net expense ratio of 0.49%, by contractually agreeing to reduce the Fund’s management fee and any acquired fund fees by 0.47%1. This fee reduction will go into effect on October 22, 2018.

DIVO is an actively managed equity income portfolio that seeks to deliver both dividend and option income to investors on a monthly basis. It seeks to identify large-cap, high-quality, blue-chip companies and opportunistically writes covered call options on the individual stocks. The Fund is managed by Capital Wealth Planning (CWP), the Fund’s Sub-Adviser.

Investors can learn more about DIVO at AmplifyETFs.com/DIVO.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $960 million in assets across ETFs for which it is Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of 9/30/2018). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Using those benefits as a foundation, Amplify seeks to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments. Amplify is also the sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of income-oriented ETFs.

1Pursuant to an agreement with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, has agreed to reduce its management fee and reimburse any acquired fund fees by a total of 0.47% of the daily net assets until October 22, 2019. The Net Expense Ratio is applicable to investors.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option's life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. The Fund may invest in mid-capitalization companies. This may cause the Fund to be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments because such securities may be less liquid and subject to greater price volatility than those of larger, more established companies. Because the Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

Amplify Investments LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra”) serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005292/en/