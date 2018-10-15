Amplify ETFs Lowers Expense Ratio for the Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVO)

Amplify
ETFs announces that it is lowering the expense ratio for the Amplify
YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) from a gross expense
ratio of 0.96% to a net expense ratio of 0.49%, by contractually
agreeing to reduce the Fund’s management fee and any acquired fund fees
by 0.47%1. This fee reduction will go into effect on October
22, 2018.
DIVO is an actively managed equity income portfolio that seeks to
deliver both dividend and option income to investors on a monthly basis.
It seeks to identify large-cap, high-quality, blue-chip companies and
opportunistically writes covered call options on the individual stocks.
The Fund is managed by Capital Wealth Planning (CWP), the Fund’s
Sub-Adviser.
Investors can learn more about DIVO at AmplifyETFs.com/DIVO.
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify
Investments, has over $960 million in assets across ETFs for which it is
Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of 9/30/2018). Amplify believes the ETF
structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and
flexibility. Using those benefits as a foundation, Amplify seeks to
build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers
and asset managers within unique market segments. Amplify is also the
sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of income-oriented ETFs.
1Pursuant to an agreement with the Fund, Amplify Investments
LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, has agreed to reduce its management
fee and reimburse any acquired fund fees by a total of 0.47% of the
daily net assets until October 22, 2019. The Net Expense Ratio is
applicable to investors.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors,
charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information
can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which
may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may
trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed
from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. You could lose
money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not a
deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There
can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be
achieved. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during
the option's life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the
market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of
the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk
of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. The Fund
may invest in mid-capitalization companies. This may cause the Fund to
be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments
because such securities may be less liquid and subject to greater price
volatility than those of larger, more established companies. Because the
Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets
in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund, changes in
the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations
in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund.
Amplify Investments LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital
Wealth Planning, LLC (“CWP”) and Penserra Capital Management LLC
(“Penserra”) serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.
