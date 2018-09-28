Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amplify ETFs : to Liquidate the Amplify YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (YESR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

Amplify ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (NYSEArca: YESR) (the “Fund”). Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in YESR prior to the end of the trading day on October 4, 2018. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on October 4, 2018 and the shares will subsequently be de-listed as of October 5, 2018. No new creation units will be sold after that time, and the Fund will liquidate on or around October 19, 2018. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption. The Fund may pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with any redemption payment.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may call 1-855-AMP-ETFS (1-855-267-3837).

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has $965 million in assets across ETFs for which it is Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of 8/31/2018). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Since its first ETF launch in 2016, Amplify has sought to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments. Amplify is also the sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of income-oriented ETFs.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Prime Senior Loan and Income CEF Index is designed to measure the performance of CEFs that invest in floating rate senior loans or other floating rate debt instruments, pay dividends and are listed in the United States.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser and Penserra Capital management LLC serves as sub adviser to the fund. The Index was created and is maintained by Prime Indexes (“Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the adviser, or the sub-adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Acquisition Of 26 Logistics Properties In The United Kingdom
PU
10:52pCRH : Belle Vernon School Board postpones action on bond issue
AQ
10:52pCONAGRA BRANDS : Investors bin maker of Slim Jim
AQ
10:51pMORNING LIGHT : Train Show results announced
AQ
10:51pCREDIT SUISSE : to Pay $10 Million to Settle SEC, NY AG Charges
DJ
10:50pLEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
10:49pRUPERT MURDOCH : Murdochs' Pay Surges After 21st Century Fox's Deal With Disney
DJ
10:49pPINNACLE BANK : Declares 10% Stock Dividend Payment to Shareholders
PR
10:48pHOUR GLASS : Campaign mix-up stymies attorney general candidate
AQ
10:48pCEMTREX INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Trial to Cap Tumultuous Year for NCAA
5TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.