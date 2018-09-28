Amplify ETFs : to Liquidate the Amplify YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (YESR)

Amplify ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (NYSEArca: YESR) (the “Fund”). Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in YESR prior to the end of the trading day on October 4, 2018. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on October 4, 2018 and the shares will subsequently be de-listed as of October 5, 2018. No new creation units will be sold after that time, and the Fund will liquidate on or around October 19, 2018. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption. The Fund may pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with any redemption payment.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may call 1-855-AMP-ETFS (1-855-267-3837).

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has $965 million in assets across ETFs for which it is Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of 8/31/2018). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Since its first ETF launch in 2016, Amplify has sought to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments. Amplify is also the sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of income-oriented ETFs.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Prime Senior Loan and Income CEF Index is designed to measure the performance of CEFs that invest in floating rate senior loans or other floating rate debt instruments, pay dividends and are listed in the United States.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser and Penserra Capital management LLC serves as sub adviser to the fund. The Index was created and is maintained by Prime Indexes (“Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the adviser, or the sub-adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005330/en/