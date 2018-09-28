Amplify ETFs : to Liquidate the Amplify YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (YESR)

Amplify
ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify
YieldShares Senior Loan and Income ETF (NYSEArca: YESR) (the “Fund”).
Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Fund’s
investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust
unanimously determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and
its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.
Shareholders may sell their holdings in YESR prior to the end of the
trading day on October 4, 2018. Customary brokerage charges may apply to
these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the
trading day on October 4, 2018 and the shares will subsequently be
de-listed as of October 5, 2018. No new creation units will be sold
after that time, and the Fund will liquidate on or around October 19,
2018. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date
will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of
their shares as of that date. Shareholders generally will recognize a
capital gain or loss on any redemption. The Fund may pay one or more
dividends or other distributions prior to or along with any redemption
payment.
Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred
in connection with the liquidation of the Fund and the distribution of
cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related
expenses.
For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the
Funds may call 1-855-AMP-ETFS (1-855-267-3837).
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has $965 million in
assets across ETFs for which it is Adviser or Sub-Adviser (as of
8/31/2018). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors
through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Since its first ETF
launch in 2016, Amplify has sought to build ETFs powered by investment
strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique
market segments. Amplify is also the sponsor of YieldShares, a brand of
income-oriented ETFs.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors,
charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information
can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may
be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com.
Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
The Prime Senior Loan and Income CEF Index is designed to measure the
performance of CEFs that invest in floating rate senior loans or other
floating rate debt instruments, pay dividends and are listed in the
United States.
Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser and Penserra
Capital management LLC serves as sub adviser to the fund. The Index was
created and is maintained by Prime Indexes (“Index Provider”). The Index
Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the adviser, or the
sub-adviser.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.
