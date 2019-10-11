Amplify Energy : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Table of Contents

12,291,246 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp.

12,291,246 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

This prospectus relates to the offer and resale of up to an aggregate of 12,291,246 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Amplify Energy Corp. (the "Company") by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus. The Common Stock offered under this prospectus was issued to such selling stockholders pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 5, 2019 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Midstates"), Midstates Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates ("Merger Sub") and Amplify Energy Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Legacy Amplify"), pursuant to which Merger Sub merged with and into Legacy Amplify, with Legacy Amplify surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates (the "Merger"), and immediately following the Merger, Legacy Amplify merged with and into Alpha Mike Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates ("LLC Sub"), with LLC Sub surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates. On August 6, 2019 (the "Effective Date"), the Merger closed and, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Midstates changed its name to "Amplify Energy Corp." and LLC Sub changed its name to "Amplify Energy Holdings LLC." Also on the Effective Date, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each share of Legacy Amplify common stock held by such selling stockholders was converted into the right to receive 0.933 shares of common stock of the Company, rounded up to the nearest whole share. Shares of Common Stock registered hereunder represent shares of Common Stock that were issued to the selling stockholders in connection with the Merger as consideration for shares of Legacy Amplify common stock held by such selling stockholders prior to the closing of the Merger.

Pursuant to this prospectus, the selling stockholders are permitted to offer shares of our Common Stock from time to time, if and to the extent as they may determine, through public or private transactions or through other means described in the section of this prospectus entitled "Plan of Distribution" at prevailing market prices, at prices different than prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. The selling stockholders may sell shares through agents they select or through underwriters and dealers they select. The selling stockholders also may sell shares directly to investors. If the selling stockholders use agents, underwriters or dealers to sell the shares, we will name such agents, underwriters or dealers and describe any applicable commissions or discounts in a supplement to this prospectus if required.

We are registering the offer and sale of the shares of Common Stock hereunder pursuant to the amended and restated registration rights agreement, dated August 6, 2019, between the Company and certain of its stockholders (the "Registration Rights Agreement"). We have agreed to bear all of the expenses incurred in connection with the registration of the shares of Common Stock. The selling stockholders will pay or assume underwriting fees, discounts and commissions or similar charges, if any, incurred in the sale of the shares of Common Stock.

The selling stockholders identified in this prospectus are offering all of the shares of Common Stock under this prospectus. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our Common Stock by the selling stockholders.

We may amend or supplement this prospectus from time to time by filing amendments or supplements as required. You should carefully read this prospectus and any prospectus supplement or amendment before you invest. You also should read the documents we have referred you to in the "Where You Can Find More Information" and the "Information Incorporated by Reference" sections of this prospectus for information about us and our financial statements.

Our Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "AMPY." On October 10, 2019, the closing price of our Common Stock on the NYSE was $6.56 per share.

Investing in our Common Stock involves risks. See " Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this prospectus and the "Risk Factors" sections in our and Legacy Amplify's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 to read about risks you should consider before buying shares of our Common Stock.

