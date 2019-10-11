|
Amplify Energy : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form
10/11/2019 | 04:26pm EDT
Table of Contents
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Registration Statement No. 333-233677
PROSPECTUS
12,291,246 Shares
Amplify Energy Corp.
12,291,246 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK
This prospectus relates to the offer and resale of up to an aggregate of 12,291,246 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Amplify Energy Corp. (the "Company") by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus. The Common Stock offered under this prospectus was issued to such selling stockholders pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 5, 2019 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Midstates"), Midstates Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates ("Merger Sub") and Amplify Energy Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Legacy Amplify"), pursuant to which Merger Sub merged with and into Legacy Amplify, with Legacy Amplify surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates (the "Merger"), and immediately following the Merger, Legacy Amplify merged with and into Alpha Mike Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates ("LLC Sub"), with LLC Sub surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Midstates. On August 6, 2019 (the "Effective Date"), the Merger closed and, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Midstates changed its name to "Amplify Energy Corp." and LLC Sub changed its name to "Amplify Energy Holdings LLC." Also on the Effective Date, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each share of Legacy Amplify common stock held by such selling stockholders was converted into the right to receive 0.933 shares of common stock of the Company, rounded up to the nearest whole share. Shares of Common Stock registered hereunder represent shares of Common Stock that were issued to the selling stockholders in connection with the Merger as consideration for shares of Legacy Amplify common stock held by such selling stockholders prior to the closing of the Merger.
Pursuant to this prospectus, the selling stockholders are permitted to offer shares of our Common Stock from time to time, if and to the extent as they may determine, through public or private transactions or through other means described in the section of this prospectus entitled "Plan of Distribution" at prevailing market prices, at prices different than prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. The selling stockholders may sell shares through agents they select or through underwriters and dealers they select. The selling stockholders also may sell shares directly to investors. If the selling stockholders use agents, underwriters or dealers to sell the shares, we will name such agents, underwriters or dealers and describe any applicable commissions or discounts in a supplement to this prospectus if required.
We are registering the offer and sale of the shares of Common Stock hereunder pursuant to the amended and restated registration rights agreement, dated August 6, 2019, between the Company and certain of its stockholders (the "Registration Rights Agreement"). We have agreed to bear all of the expenses incurred in connection with the registration of the shares of Common Stock. The selling stockholders will pay or assume underwriting fees, discounts and commissions or similar charges, if any, incurred in the sale of the shares of Common Stock.
The selling stockholders identified in this prospectus are offering all of the shares of Common Stock under this prospectus. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our Common Stock by the selling stockholders.
We may amend or supplement this prospectus from time to time by filing amendments or supplements as required. You should carefully read this prospectus and any prospectus supplement or amendment before you invest. You also should read the documents we have referred you to in the "Where You Can Find More Information" and the "Information Incorporated by Reference" sections of this prospectus for information about us and our financial statements.
Our Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "AMPY." On October 10, 2019, the closing price of our Common Stock on the NYSE was $6.56 per share.
Investing in our Common Stock involves risks. See " Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this prospectus and the "Risk Factors" sections in our and Legacy Amplify's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 to read about risks you should consider before buying shares of our Common Stock.
Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Prospectus dated October 11, 2019
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
|
ii
|
PROSPECTUS SUMMARY
|
1
|
RISK FACTORS
|
3
|
USE OF PROCEEDS
|
4
|
DETERMINATION OF OFFERING PRICE
|
4
|
SELLING STOCKHOLDERS
|
5
|
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
|
7
|
DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK
|
9
|
LEGAL MATTERS
|
13
|
EXPERTS
|
13
|
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
|
13
|
INFORMATION INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
|
14
We and the selling stockholders have not authorized anyone to provide any information other than that contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf or to which we have referred you. We can take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurances as to the reliability of, any information that others may give you. We are not, and the selling stockholders are not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front cover of the prospectus, or that the information contained in any document incorporated by reference into this prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or of any sale of the Common Stock. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. See "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors."
i
Table of Contents
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about our:
-
business strategies;
-
acquisition and disposition strategy;
-
cash flows and liquidity;
-
financial strategy;
-
ability to replace the reserves we produce through drilling;
-
drilling locations;
-
oil and natural gas reserves;
-
technology;
-
realized oil, natural gas and NGL prices;
-
production volumes;
-
lease operating expense;
-
gathering, processing and transportation;
-
general and administrative expense;
-
future operating results;
-
ability to procure drilling and production equipment;
-
ability to procure oil field labor;
-
planned capital expenditures and the availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;
-
ability to access capital markets;
-
marketing of oil, natural gas and NGLs;
-
acts of God, fires, earthquakes, storms, floods, other adverse weather conditions, war, acts of terrorism, military operations or national emergency;
-
expectations regarding general economic conditions;
-
competition in the oil and natural gas industry;
-
effectiveness of risk management activities;
-
environmental liabilities;
-
counterparty credit risk;
-
expectations regarding governmental regulation and taxation;
-
expectations regarding developments in oil-producing and natural-gas producing countries; and
-
plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement and the documents we incorporate by reference are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target,"
ii
Table of Contents
"outlook," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including things such as projections of results of operations, plans for growth, goals, future capital expenditures, competitive strengths, references to future intentions and other such references. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause our actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following risks and uncertainties:
-
our results of evaluation and implementation of strategic alternatives;
-
risks related to a redetermination of the borrowing base under our senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility;
-
our ability to access funds on acceptable terms, if at all, because of the terms and conditions governing our indebtedness, including financial covenants;
-
our ability to satisfy debt obligations;
-
volatility in the prices for oil, natural gas, and NGLs, including further or sustained declines in commodity prices;
-
the potential for additional impairments due to continuing or future declines in oil, natural gas and NGL prices;
-
the uncertainty inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves;
-
our substantial future capital requirements, which may be subject to limited availability of financing;
-
the uncertainty inherent in the development and production of oil and natural gas;
-
our need to make accretive acquisitions or substantial capital expenditures to maintain our declining asset base;
-
the existence of unanticipated liabilities or problems relating to acquired or divested businesses or properties;
-
potential acquisitions, including our ability to make acquisitions on favorable terms or to integrate acquired properties;
-
the consequences of changes we have made, or may make from time to time in the future, to our capital expenditure budget, including the impact of those changes on our production levels, reserves, results of operations and liquidity;
-
potential shortages of, or increased costs for, drilling and production equipment and supply materials for production, such as CO2;
-
potential difficulties in the marketing of oil and natural gas;
-
changes to the financial condition of counterparties;
-
uncertainties surrounding the success of our secondary and tertiary recovery efforts;
-
competition in the oil and natural gas industry;
-
general political and economic conditions, globally and in the jurisdictions in which we operate;
-
the impact of legislation and governmental regulations, including those related to climate change and hydraulic fracturing;
-
the risk that our hedging strategy may be ineffective or may reduce our income;
-
the cost and availability of insurance as well as operating risks that may not be covered by an effective indemnity or insurance;
iii
Table of Contents
-
actions of third-partyco-owners of interest in properties in which we also own an interest; and
-
other risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" and under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our and Legacy Amplify's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement and the documents we incorporate by reference are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. All readers are cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or that the events or circumstances described in any forward-looking statement will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding known material factors that could affect our operating results or performance, please read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this prospectus and in any applicable prospectus supplement, as well as all risk factors described in the documents incorporated by reference herein, including, without limitation, the factors described in "Part I-Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our and Legacy Amplify's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019 and March 6, 2019, respectively. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.
iv
|
|