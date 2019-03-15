Amplify : expands supplemental offerings with K-8 adaptive reading program

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify , a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced today that it is expanding its offerings in the supplemental curriculum market with a new, highly engaging personalized reading program for grades K-8, Amplify Reading .

Based on the latest research on how children learn to read, Amplify Reading was designed with an advisory board of leading researchers and practitioners in the fields of early literacy and reading comprehension, including Jane Oakhill, Bruce McCandliss, Tim Shanahan, Kelly Cartwright, Art Graesser, Heidi Anne E. Mesmer, and Elfrieda Hiebert.

"Amplify Reading uniquely combines compelling, age-appropriate storylines with skill-appropriate instruction and practice driven by powerful adaptive technology," said Melissa Ulan, senior vice president, Product, at Amplify. "Educators are seeing amazing reading progress with the program, in large part because students enjoy the characters and plot lines so much that teachers actually have to beg them to stop playing. We're excited that the full K–8 program is now available for all educators to bring to their classrooms."

Storytelling is at the heart of Amplify Reading, whether in an imaginative game world where a character that students create (called a Curioso) grows as their reading skills grow (grades K–1) or as a rebel fighter in a dystopian graphic novel (grades 6–8). The program was created with reading experts, game designers, educators, and students to be hyper-engaging and uses a patented algorithm to offer innovative adaptive instruction. This technology, combined with the engaging story world, ensures that students are working on the skills they need at the right time while embedded in an age-appropriate narrative. The program contains more than 50 research-based games mapped to specific reading skills and standards, authentic texts allowing students to apply their new reading skills, and robust teacher support tools, including an easy reporting dashboard and PDFs for additional teacher-led instruction.

"This program is extremely engaging and interactive for each student," said Brittany, a 2nd-grade teacher in Utah who used an early version of Amplify Reading. "They begged to get on Amplify Reading, and they cried when it was time to log off! This program is a great addition to our curriculum."

Amplify entered the core curriculum market in 2012 with the launch of Amplify CKLA, a knowledge-based elementary language arts program. It launched its middle school Amplify ELA program in 2014 and its K–8 Amplify Science program in 2017. Amplify introduced pilot versions of supplemental digital reading programs for grades K–2 and 6–8 for the 2017–2018 school year (the 6–8 version was formerly called Amplify Close Reading). The full Amplify Reading program now offers reading instruction and practice for all K–8 reading standards.

Amplify also offers mCLASS: Amplify Reading Edition , which combines its gold-standard assessment program, mCLASS, with adaptive instruction through Amplify Reading. mCLASS: Amplify Reading Edition is a seamlessly integrated early literacy solution with universal screening and personalized learning designed to support all students in learning to read on grade level by the end of elementary school. Amplify Reading is also compatible with Amplify's K–5 ELA core curriculum, Amplify CKLA. Amplify Reading's flexible, student-driven structure can be used in a number of ways to supplement Amplify CKLA's core instruction—from reinforcing a unit's key skills, to offering additional support, to providing academic enrichment.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than four million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com .

Contact: media@amplify.com

SOURCE Amplify