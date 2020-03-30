Log in
Amply Media : Ranks Number Six on Inc. Magazine's First-Ever List of Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

03/30/2020 | 06:01am EDT

The Inaugural 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest Ranked Amply Media six based on Their Two-Year Revenue Growth of over 3,000 Percent

Inc. magazine today revealed that Amply Media is number six on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are honored to be ranked as the sixth fastest growing company in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine,” said Amply Media CEO Ryan Schaar. “I’m so proud of the team we’ve assembled and what they’ve accomplished. We’ve succeeded in building a company that provides every employee the autonomy to take their ideas all the way from concept to reality. Our culture has helped foster a feeling of true teamwork and friendship, and that dynamic has enabled Amply Media to grow faster than we ever thought possible.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 360 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 27,000 people and added $13 billion to the Midwest’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of each Midwest state,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About Amply Media

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Amply Media’s “audience first” culture has wasted no time in creating a hyper-engaged, content-driven, digital network with massive global reach. Through explosive growth, Amply Media currently maintains an audience of over 110 million subscribers across a network of over 50 individual entertainment websites that encompass the most popular content verticals on the internet today. For more information, visit www.amplymedia.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
