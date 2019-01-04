Amring Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018/19 Launches

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a generic pharmaceutical and
ophthalmic medical device company, announced today that it launched a
generic oncology drug, Arsenic Trioxide Injection in November 2018 and
expects to launch four (4) additional generic drugs in 2019. These five
(5) drugs are distributed to the retail, hospital, and institutional
channels and allow Amring to continue adding value to its customers and
patients.
Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring, stated, “We are pleased
with our progress during the past year and look forward to realizing the
benefits of our product launches and future business development
activities in 2019. Amring intends to start marketing and distributing
these other four (4) products in the United States this year.”
Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held generic pharmaceutical
company active in global markets geared to supplying unique and
specialized products. The company is part of the global Amring
Pharmaceuticals business and is partnered with well-established global
biopharmaceutical companies. Amring is uniquely positioned to leverage
its partners’ expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, as
well as patient-friendly drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing
and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
without limitation, statements related to Amring’s business developments
and the implementation of Amring’s strategic initiatives. Because these
statements reflect Amring’s current views, expectations and beliefs
concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to
differ materially from Amring’s expectations. These factors include, but
are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends,
changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with
Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring’s business and
financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise.
