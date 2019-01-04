Amring Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018/19 Launches

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a generic pharmaceutical and ophthalmic medical device company, announced today that it launched a generic oncology drug, Arsenic Trioxide Injection in November 2018 and expects to launch four (4) additional generic drugs in 2019. These five (5) drugs are distributed to the retail, hospital, and institutional channels and allow Amring to continue adding value to its customers and patients.

Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring, stated, “We are pleased with our progress during the past year and look forward to realizing the benefits of our product launches and future business development activities in 2019. Amring intends to start marketing and distributing these other four (4) products in the United States this year.”

Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held generic pharmaceutical company active in global markets geared to supplying unique and specialized products. The company is part of the global Amring Pharmaceuticals business and is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies. Amring is uniquely positioned to leverage its partners’ expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, as well as patient-friendly drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

