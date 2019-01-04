Log in
Amring Pharmaceuticals Announces 2018/19 Launches

01/04/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a generic pharmaceutical and ophthalmic medical device company, announced today that it launched a generic oncology drug, Arsenic Trioxide Injection in November 2018 and expects to launch four (4) additional generic drugs in 2019. These five (5) drugs are distributed to the retail, hospital, and institutional channels and allow Amring to continue adding value to its customers and patients.

Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring, stated, “We are pleased with our progress during the past year and look forward to realizing the benefits of our product launches and future business development activities in 2019. Amring intends to start marketing and distributing these other four (4) products in the United States this year.”

Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held generic pharmaceutical company active in global markets geared to supplying unique and specialized products. The company is part of the global Amring Pharmaceuticals business and is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies. Amring is uniquely positioned to leverage its partners’ expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, as well as patient-friendly drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Amring’s business developments and the implementation of Amring’s strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Amring’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Amring’s expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring’s business and financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
