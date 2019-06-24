Log in
Amring Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of Two Valued Pharmaceutical Generics

06/24/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a generic pharmaceutical and ophthalmic medical device company, announced today that it has launched two valued drugs into its generic portfolio and to the U.S. Market:

  • Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, a generic of Quelicin®, launched in April 2019, is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation, and it also provides skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery.
  • Mesalamine Suppositories, 1000 mg, a generic version of Canasa® Suppositories, an aminosalicylate indicated for the treatment of active ulcerative proctitis.

Both drugs are distributed to retail, hospital, and/or institutional channels allowing Amring to continue adding value to its customers and patients across the U.S.

Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring, stated, “We are pleased with our progress so far and are looking forward to our customers realizing the benefits of these products as well the future product development activities in 2019. Amring anticipates adding at least two additional products to its commercial portfolio this year.”

Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held generic pharmaceutical company active in global markets geared to supplying unique and specialized products. The company is part of the global Amring Pharmaceuticals business and is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies. Amring is uniquely positioned to leverage its partners’ expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, as well as patient-friendly drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Amring’s business developments and the implementation of Amring’s strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Amring’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Amring’s expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring’s business and financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
