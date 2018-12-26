Amscot Financial : Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups

Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $150 to $5,000 to support 15 different non-profit service organizations located in the Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“There are too many individuals out there facing steep challenges in life with very little help,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By supporting these organizations we’re able to pitch in and help change that.”

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Miami. Their mission is to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com

Miami. Their mission is to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com Adoption Related Services of Pinellas, Pinellas County. Their primary focus is keeping families together. They work with children who have been removed from their biological families and are in foster care; children who are with their biological parents and in crisis; children who are living with relatives or non-relatives; children who are transitioning from foster care into an adoptive home; and children who have been adopted. They provide in-home counseling, targeted case management, psychiatric services, and parenting education and support. For more information, please visit: www.arsponline.org

Pinellas County. Their primary focus is keeping families together. They work with children who have been removed from their biological families and are in foster care; children who are with their biological parents and in crisis; children who are living with relatives or non-relatives; children who are transitioning from foster care into an adoptive home; and children who have been adopted. They provide in-home counseling, targeted case management, psychiatric services, and parenting education and support. For more information, please visit: www.arsponline.org American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273, Pinellas County. They are a volunteer organization supporting military families, veterans and children. They will be distributing food, clothing and toys for the holidays. For more information, please visit: www.alafl273.com

Pinellas County. They are a volunteer organization supporting military families, veterans and children. They will be distributing food, clothing and toys for the holidays. For more information, please visit: www.alafl273.com All Kidney Patient Support Group, Pinellas County. They support kidney patients of all ages in the Tampa Bay area at various stages of dialysis and transplantation and other chronic diseases that may lead to kidney disease. They provide educational events in the community, transportation for dialysis and transplant patients with P.S.T.A. GO Cards and gas cards. They also provide occasional help with utility bills that are due, food, and for personal needs. For more information, please visit: www.akpsupportgroup.org

Pinellas County. They support kidney patients of all ages in the Tampa Bay area at various stages of dialysis and transplantation and other chronic diseases that may lead to kidney disease. They provide educational events in the community, transportation for dialysis and transplant patients with P.S.T.A. GO Cards and gas cards. They also provide occasional help with utility bills that are due, food, and for personal needs. For more information, please visit: www.akpsupportgroup.org City of Apopka Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting, Apopka. On Dec. 1 st the City of Apopka held their annual event. Admission was free and the children were able to enjoy train rides, face painting and performances by local schools and special guest Santa. For more information, please visit: www.apopka.net

Apopka. On Dec. 1 the City of Apopka held their annual event. Admission was free and the children were able to enjoy train rides, face painting and performances by local schools and special guest Santa. For more information, please visit: www.apopka.net Bees Learning Inc., Pinellas County. They are a mobile tutoring service to support educational opportunities for all children. They bring the classroom to the student either by going to the home or group sessions in their mobile RV- turned classroom. The program is designed to teach proficiency in state standards by targeting the following literacy skills: Vocabulary development, reading comprehension and specific reading strategies to become fluent, independent readers. For more information, please visit: www.beeslearning.org

Pinellas County. They are a mobile tutoring service to support educational opportunities for all children. They bring the classroom to the student either by going to the home or group sessions in their mobile RV- turned classroom. The program is designed to teach proficiency in state standards by targeting the following literacy skills: Vocabulary development, reading comprehension and specific reading strategies to become fluent, independent readers. For more information, please visit: www.beeslearning.org Blossom Montessori School for the Deaf, Pinellas County. Their philosophy of combining the programming of Montessori with expertise in deaf education creates the perfect environment for their students. Each child is treated as an individual and they strive to do everything it takes to advance every child to his or her maximum potential. For more information, please visit: www.blossomschool.org

Pinellas County. Their philosophy of combining the programming of Montessori with expertise in deaf education creates the perfect environment for their students. Each child is treated as an individual and they strive to do everything it takes to advance every child to his or her maximum potential. For more information, please visit: www.blossomschool.org City of Hialeah Mayor’s Toy Drive, Miami-Dade County. The event took place Dec. 14 th at Hialeah Park, this year the benefitting organization is “Live Like Bella,” a childhood cancer foundation. For more information, please visit: www.hialeahfl.gov

Miami-Dade County. The event took place Dec. 14 at Hialeah Park, this year the benefitting organization is “Live Like Bella,” a childhood cancer foundation. For more information, please visit: www.hialeahfl.gov Great Explorations Children’s Museum, St. Petersburg. They are a preeminent children’s museum supporting practical learning applications through proven curriculum. They focus on stimulating learning through creativity, play and exploration. For more information, please visit: greatex.org

St. Petersburg. They are a preeminent children’s museum supporting practical learning applications through proven curriculum. They focus on stimulating learning through creativity, play and exploration. For more information, please visit: greatex.org Help Now of Osceola, Inc., Osceola County. They are the certified domestic violence center serving the Osceola County area, The philosophy of their Primary Prevention Program is to know that “VIOLENCE IS PREVENTABLE.” The program engages youth in changing social norms about dating relationships and creating a respectful community. This evidence-based curriculum fosters a belief on healthy relationships that encourages our youth to not stand by and witness violence happening but to become ambassadors of change, and to stand up for what is right and just, and to educate those around them. For more information, please visit: www.helpnowshelter.org

Osceola County. They are the certified domestic violence center serving the Osceola County area, The philosophy of their Primary Prevention Program is to know that “VIOLENCE IS PREVENTABLE.” The program engages youth in changing social norms about dating relationships and creating a respectful community. This evidence-based curriculum fosters a belief on healthy relationships that encourages our youth to not stand by and witness violence happening but to become ambassadors of change, and to stand up for what is right and just, and to educate those around them. For more information, please visit: www.helpnowshelter.org Learn Tampa Bay, Plant City. The organization focuses its services on four educational components and aims on improving the literacy skills and lives of individuals in the community. Their mission is to empower families and help them achieve success through education. For more information, please visit: www.achieveplantcity.org

Plant City. The organization focuses its services on four educational components and aims on improving the literacy skills and lives of individuals in the community. Their mission is to empower families and help them achieve success through education. For more information, please visit: www.achieveplantcity.org Mamma Curry’s Closet, Inc., Fort Lauderdale. They provide necessary essentials for all age groups, servicing the Broward County community. The support ranges from providing clothing for college internship and job placement, food, personal hygiene, and school supplies. For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/pages/Mamma-Currys-Closet-Inc/

Fort Lauderdale. They provide necessary essentials for all age groups, servicing the Broward County community. The support ranges from providing clothing for college internship and job placement, food, personal hygiene, and school supplies. For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/pages/Mamma-Currys-Closet-Inc/ City of Ocoee PD Holiday Toys for Kids in Need Program, Ocoee. Children in need will receive toys, school supplies, clothing, bicycles and family food baskets. For more information, please visit: www.ocoee.org

Ocoee. Children in need will receive toys, school supplies, clothing, bicycles and family food baskets. For more information, please visit: www.ocoee.org Tenoroc High School Communications Academy, Lakeland. They provide several Career Academies, including Power, Diversified Agri-Sciences, Logistics and Business Communications. The Communications Academy (ROCCom) prepares students for careers in digital communications, from digital design, photography, film production, and leadership. The ROCCom Academy is raising funds for trips to allow students to explore “behind the scenes” at area businesses to see creative/advertising, printing, video production, and corporate environments. For more information, please visit: tenoroc.polk-fl.net

Lakeland. They provide several Career Academies, including Power, Diversified Agri-Sciences, Logistics and Business Communications. The Communications Academy (ROCCom) prepares students for careers in digital communications, from digital design, photography, film production, and leadership. The ROCCom Academy is raising funds for trips to allow students to explore “behind the scenes” at area businesses to see creative/advertising, printing, video production, and corporate environments. For more information, please visit: tenoroc.polk-fl.net Wheels of Success, Hillsborough County. They obtain vehicles through purchase or donations then have them restored to good running condition to help families obtain or continue work, by providing them with reliable transportation. For more information, please visit: www.wheelsofsuccess.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005125/en/