Amscot Financial : Contributes Mini-Grants to 15 Non-Profit Service Groups
12/26/2018 | 06:33pm CET
Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented
financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $150 to $5,000 to
support 15 different non-profit service organizations located in the
Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.
“There are too many individuals out there facing steep challenges in
life with very little help,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of
Amscot Financial. “By supporting these organizations we’re able to pitch
in and help change that.”
Mini-grants went to the following organizations:
-
5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Miami. Their mission is
to give minority boys hope, as well as the vision of greatness to
emulate in their everyday lives. For more information, please visit: www.5000rolemodels.com
-
Adoption Related Services of Pinellas, Pinellas County. Their
primary focus is keeping families together. They work with children
who have been removed from their biological families and are in foster
care; children who are with their biological parents and in crisis;
children who are living with relatives or non-relatives; children who
are transitioning from foster care into an adoptive home; and children
who have been adopted. They provide in-home counseling, targeted case
management, psychiatric services, and parenting education and support.
For more information, please visit: www.arsponline.org
-
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273, Pinellas County. They are a
volunteer organization supporting military families, veterans and
children. They will be distributing food, clothing and toys for the
holidays. For more information, please visit: www.alafl273.com
-
All Kidney Patient Support Group, Pinellas County. They support
kidney patients of all ages in the Tampa Bay area at various stages of
dialysis and transplantation and other chronic diseases that may lead
to kidney disease. They provide educational events in the community,
transportation for dialysis and transplant patients with P.S.T.A. GO
Cards and gas cards. They also provide occasional help with utility
bills that are due, food, and for personal needs. For more
information, please visit: www.akpsupportgroup.org
-
City of Apopka Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting, Apopka.
On Dec. 1st the City of Apopka held their annual event.
Admission was free and the children were able to enjoy train rides,
face painting and performances by local schools and special guest
Santa. For more information, please visit: www.apopka.net
-
Bees Learning Inc., Pinellas County. They are a mobile tutoring
service to support educational opportunities for all children. They
bring the classroom to the student either by going to the home or
group sessions in their mobile RV- turned classroom. The program is
designed to teach proficiency in state standards by targeting the
following literacy skills: Vocabulary development, reading
comprehension and specific reading strategies to become fluent,
independent readers. For more information, please visit: www.beeslearning.org
-
Blossom Montessori School for the Deaf, Pinellas County. Their
philosophy of combining the programming of Montessori with expertise
in deaf education creates the perfect environment for their students.
Each child is treated as an individual and they strive to do
everything it takes to advance every child to his or her maximum
potential. For more information, please visit: www.blossomschool.org
-
City of Hialeah Mayor’s Toy Drive, Miami-Dade County. The
event took place Dec. 14th at Hialeah Park, this year the
benefitting organization is “Live Like Bella,” a childhood cancer
foundation. For more information, please visit: www.hialeahfl.gov
-
Great Explorations Children’s Museum, St. Petersburg. They are
a preeminent children’s museum supporting practical learning
applications through proven curriculum. They focus on stimulating
learning through creativity, play and exploration. For more
information, please visit: greatex.org
-
Help Now of Osceola, Inc., Osceola County. They are the
certified domestic violence center serving the Osceola County area,
The philosophy of their Primary Prevention Program is to know that
“VIOLENCE IS PREVENTABLE.” The program engages youth in changing
social norms about dating relationships and creating a respectful
community. This evidence-based curriculum fosters a belief on healthy
relationships that encourages our youth to not stand by and witness
violence happening but to become ambassadors of change, and to stand
up for what is right and just, and to educate those around them. For
more information, please visit: www.helpnowshelter.org
-
Learn Tampa Bay, Plant City. The organization focuses its
services on four educational components and aims on improving the
literacy skills and lives of individuals in the community. Their
mission is to empower families and help them achieve success through
education. For more information, please visit: www.achieveplantcity.org
-
Mamma Curry’s Closet, Inc., Fort Lauderdale. They provide
necessary essentials for all age groups, servicing the Broward County
community. The support ranges from providing clothing for college
internship and job placement, food, personal hygiene, and school
supplies. For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/pages/Mamma-Currys-Closet-Inc/
-
City of Ocoee PD Holiday Toys for Kids in Need Program, Ocoee.
Children in need will receive toys, school supplies, clothing,
bicycles and family food baskets. For more information, please visit: www.ocoee.org
-
Tenoroc High School Communications Academy, Lakeland. They
provide several Career Academies, including Power, Diversified
Agri-Sciences, Logistics and Business Communications. The
Communications Academy (ROCCom) prepares students for careers in
digital communications, from digital design, photography, film
production, and leadership. The ROCCom Academy is raising funds for
trips to allow students to explore “behind the scenes” at area
businesses to see creative/advertising, printing, video production,
and corporate environments. For more information, please visit: tenoroc.polk-fl.net
-
Wheels of Success, Hillsborough County. They obtain vehicles
through purchase or donations then have them restored to good running
condition to help families obtain or continue work, by providing them
with reliable transportation. For more information, please visit: www.wheelsofsuccess.org
Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company.
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient,
consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check
cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money
orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service
centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot
Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one
of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was
recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For
more information on Amscot’s products and services, community
involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s
website at www.Amscot.com.
