Amscot Financial : Contributes Mini-Grants to 16 Non-Profit Service Groups

06/04/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $250 to $3,500 to support 16 different non-profit service organizations located in the Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“Doing the right thing means doing right by our community,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By supporting local organizations we can help create a meaningful impact here in our own backyard.”

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

  • Central Florida Family Health Center Inc, Seminole County. They are a private, non-profit community health center, serving low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and underserved populations in Central Florida. Services include adult and pediatric family practice, obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, podiatry, pharmacy, laboratory, and X-ray services. For more information, please visit: www.mytruehealth.org
  • Florida Police Athletic League, Brevard County. Their mission is to combat juvenile delinquency by offering young people ages six to 18 a meaningful and effective program designed to harness the positive energy of youth, and to provide them valuable resources with skills to succeed in the future. For more information, please visit: www.sfapal.com
  • Hernando Pasco Hospice Inc., Pasco County. They provide a special place for children and teens to understand their grief. It’s a refuge of hope and healing. Their professionally trained staff and volunteers promote the understanding of grief through education and advocacy in the community offering Children and Families groups, Grief Cave and Camp REACH OUT programs. For more information, please visit: www.chaptershealth.org
  • Kappa Alpha League PSI Foundation, Inc., Broward County. They are an organization oriented toward helping students in grades 9-12 and Jr. Kappa League grades 7-8; develop their talents and potential. They provide both challenging and rewarding experiences through oriented activities. The students are exposed to planning, executing and reporting ideas, stimulating good leadership characteristics, designed to raise their aspiration level. For more information, please visit: www.flakappas.com
  • Morean Arts Center, Pinellas County. Through sponsorships they are able to offer programs in arts education to traditionally underserved kids in the community. They will be offering summer Art & Clay Camp. For more information, please visit: www.moreanartscenter.org
  • National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pinellas County. They are a nationwide non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to community service, leadership development and the enhancement of career opportunities for “Women of Color” to meet their diverse needs. There are approximately 7,000 members nationally spread among 60 chapters in 25 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit: www.nc100bwtampabay.org
  • Orange County Public Library – 2019 Summer Reading Program, Orange County. They are running a summer reading program “A Universe of Stories!” which runs June 10 through Aug. 3, 2019, with kids ages 18 months to 12th grade. Several activities will be set up for the different age groups, from weekly logs tracking read minutes and activities, toddler time for children ages 18 months to two years old, Preschool Storytime for children ages three to five, and many more activities for the entire family. For more information, please visit: www.ocplva.org/kids-teens/summer-reading-program
  • Pinellas Secondary School, Pinellas County. Teacher Appreciation week was held May 6 through May 10. It was a week-long celebration recognizing teachers and the contributions they make to education and society. For more information, please visit: www.pcsb.org/pinellas-sec
  • Plantation Police Department, Broward County. They have a “School Achievement Program” in which they give bikes to kids who have a 3.5 GPA or above, who have no days off and complete community service hours. Amscot provided the bike helmets to go with the bikes. For more information, please visit: www.plantation.org
  • R’Club Child Care, Inc., Pinellas County. They established the first cooperative community programs in Pinellas County. They responded to the need of school age children between five and twelve years of age who were lacking supervision due to working parents and provided high- quality, accessible and affordable childcare. For more information, please visit: www.rclub.net
  • Royal Palm Elementary, Broward County. They are trying to give kids more reason to attend school on time, through incentive programs and creating a class to educate parents on the importance of attendance. For more information, please visit: www.browardschools.com/royalpalm
  • Sunrise of Pasco, Inc., Pasco County. They offer victim services free of charge to people in the community who are hurting. They have a 40-bed emergency shelter for women and children in crisis. They also offer free counseling services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information, please visit: www.sunrisepasco.org
  • Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition, Hillsborough County. On June 19 they will be holding their annual festival commemorating emancipation from slavery in Texas. It is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, dating back to 1865. For more information, please visit: www.tampabayjuneteenthcoalition.com
  • Tampa Jewish Family Services, Hillsborough County. They work with Brandon Outreach Clinic and provide the clinic with food bags so low-income uninsured individuals do not have to choose between putting food on the table and paying for copay or medicines. For more information, please visit: www.tjfs.org
  • United Food Bank and Services of Plant City, Hillsborough County. They provide assistance for the needy in moving them from a “state of hunger” and “impoverishment” to self-sufficiency, empowerment and self-reliance. For more information, please visit: www.ufbpc.org
  • Wheels of Success, Inc., Hillsborough County. They are dedicated to providing personal transportation solutions by partnering with the community in a circle of support to keep people working and sustain their independence. For more information, please visit: www.wheelsofsuccess.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.


