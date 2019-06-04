|
Amscot Financial : Contributes Mini-Grants to 16 Non-Profit Service Groups
Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented
financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $250 to $3,500 to
support 16 different non-profit service organizations located in the
Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.
“Doing the right thing means doing right by our community,” says Ian
MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By supporting local
organizations we can help create a meaningful impact here in our own
backyard.”
Mini-grants went to the following organizations:
-
Central Florida Family Health Center Inc, Seminole County. They
are a private, non-profit community health center, serving low-income,
uninsured, underinsured, and underserved populations in Central
Florida. Services include adult and pediatric family practice,
obstetrics and gynecology, dentistry, podiatry, pharmacy, laboratory,
and X-ray services. For more information, please visit: www.mytruehealth.org
-
Florida Police Athletic League, Brevard County. Their mission
is to combat juvenile delinquency by offering young people ages six to
18 a meaningful and effective program designed to harness the positive
energy of youth, and to provide them valuable resources with skills to
succeed in the future. For more information, please visit: www.sfapal.com
-
Hernando Pasco Hospice Inc., Pasco County. They provide a
special place for children and teens to understand their grief. It’s a
refuge of hope and healing. Their professionally trained staff and
volunteers promote the understanding of grief through education and
advocacy in the community offering Children and Families groups, Grief
Cave and Camp REACH OUT programs. For more information, please visit: www.chaptershealth.org
-
Kappa Alpha League PSI Foundation, Inc., Broward County. They
are an organization oriented toward helping students in grades 9-12
and Jr. Kappa League grades 7-8; develop their talents and potential.
They provide both challenging and rewarding experiences through
oriented activities. The students are exposed to planning, executing
and reporting ideas, stimulating good leadership characteristics,
designed to raise their aspiration level. For more information, please
visit: www.flakappas.com
-
Morean Arts Center, Pinellas County. Through sponsorships they
are able to offer programs in arts education to traditionally
underserved kids in the community. They will be offering summer Art &
Clay Camp. For more information, please visit: www.moreanartscenter.org
-
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Pinellas County. They
are a nationwide non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to
community service, leadership development and the enhancement of
career opportunities for “Women of Color” to meet their diverse needs.
There are approximately 7,000 members nationally spread among 60
chapters in 25 states and the District of Columbia. For more
information, please visit: www.nc100bwtampabay.org
-
Orange County Public Library – 2019 Summer Reading Program,
Orange County. They are running a summer reading program “A Universe
of Stories!” which runs June 10 through Aug. 3, 2019, with kids ages
18 months to 12th grade. Several activities will be set up
for the different age groups, from weekly logs tracking read minutes
and activities, toddler time for children ages 18 months to two years
old, Preschool Storytime for children ages three to five, and many
more activities for the entire family. For more information, please
visit: www.ocplva.org/kids-teens/summer-reading-program
-
Pinellas Secondary School, Pinellas County. Teacher
Appreciation week was held May 6 through May 10. It was a week-long
celebration recognizing teachers and the contributions they make to
education and society. For more information, please visit: www.pcsb.org/pinellas-sec
-
Plantation Police Department, Broward County. They have a
“School Achievement Program” in which they give bikes to kids who have
a 3.5 GPA or above, who have no days off and complete community
service hours. Amscot provided the bike helmets to go with the bikes.
For more information, please visit: www.plantation.org
-
R’Club Child Care, Inc., Pinellas County. They established the
first cooperative community programs in Pinellas County. They
responded to the need of school age children between five and twelve
years of age who were lacking supervision due to working parents and
provided high- quality, accessible and affordable childcare. For more
information, please visit: www.rclub.net
-
Royal Palm Elementary, Broward County. They are trying to give
kids more reason to attend school on time, through incentive programs
and creating a class to educate parents on the importance of
attendance. For more information, please visit: www.browardschools.com/royalpalm
-
Sunrise of Pasco, Inc., Pasco County. They offer victim
services free of charge to people in the community who are hurting.
They have a 40-bed emergency shelter for women and children in crisis.
They also offer free counseling services for survivors of domestic
violence and sexual assault. For more information, please visit: www.sunrisepasco.org
-
Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition, Hillsborough County. On June 19
they will be holding their annual festival commemorating emancipation
from slavery in Texas. It is the oldest known celebration
commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, dating back
to 1865. For more information, please visit: www.tampabayjuneteenthcoalition.com
-
Tampa Jewish Family Services, Hillsborough County. They work
with Brandon Outreach Clinic and provide the clinic with food bags so
low-income uninsured individuals do not have to choose between putting
food on the table and paying for copay or medicines. For more
information, please visit: www.tjfs.org
-
United Food Bank and Services of Plant City, Hillsborough
County. They provide assistance for the needy in moving them from a
“state of hunger” and “impoverishment” to self-sufficiency,
empowerment and self-reliance. For more information, please visit: www.ufbpc.org
-
Wheels of Success, Inc., Hillsborough County. They are
dedicated to providing personal transportation solutions by partnering
with the community in a circle of support to keep people working and
sustain their independence. For more information, please visit: www.wheelsofsuccess.org
Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company.
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient,
consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check
cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money
orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service
centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot
Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one
of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was
recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For
more information on Amscot’s products and services, community
involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s
website at www.Amscot.com.
