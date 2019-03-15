Amsterdam University Medical Center to Be First Dutch Hospital to Adopt Real-Time MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablations

Imricor signs first commercial contract in the Netherlands for the
Advantage-MR system.
Imricor announced today that it signed its first commercialization
contract in the Netherlands with the Amsterdam University Medical
Center, location VUmc, for the Advantage-MR™ EP Recorder/Stimulator
System. With this agreement, Amsterdam UMC will become the first Dutch
site to install the Advantage-MR system and perform real-time MRI-guided
cardiac ablations, placing them at the forefront of clinical adoption
for interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) electrophysiology
procedures.
“The clinical introduction of Imricor’s MRI-guided cardiac ablation
system marks a new era in cardiology,” said Dr. Marco Götte, founder of
the interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) Field+Lab and
cardiologist at Amsterdam UMC. “This groundbreaking technology will
fundamentally change the way we think about the treatment of cardiac
arrhythmias at Amsterdam UMC. With MRI-guided procedures,
electrophysiologists and imaging cardiologists will have the opportunity
to work together to develop advanced treatment plans based on a
patient’s unique cardiac structure and disease presentation. This has
the potential to substantially improve cardiac care for patients with
structural heart disease and related cardiac arrhythmias.”
Imricor’s Advantage-MR system and Vision-MR devices are state-of-the-art
cardiac ablation tools that allow physicians to perform procedures under
real-time MRI guidance. Unlike conventional x-ray guided procedures,
ablations guided by MRI allow physicians to individualize the treatment
strategy for each patient’s unique cardiac structure and substrate as
well as assess lesion quality and fill gaps in ablation lines during the
initial procedure. These benefits have the potential to improve patient
outcomes and provide safer, more cost-effective treatment – all in an
environment that is free of radiation for both the patient and physician.
“I am very proud, together with Imricor and both Dr. Götte and Dr.
Allaart, for our heart center to be able to introduce and apply such a
fundamental innovation. We consider this novel technology an important
milestone in realizing the full potential of MRI in the field of
cardiology,” said Prof. Albert (Bert) van Rossum, vice-director of the
Division III, Heart Center Amsterdam UMC, Head of the Dept. Cardiology
VUmc, and incoming chairman of the Dutch Society of Cardiology.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with the world-class team
at Amsterdam UMC,” said Steve Wedan, CEO of Imricor. “As the first Dutch
site to provide radiation-free MRI-guided cardiac ablations for their
patients, Amsterdam UMC has once again demonstrated its leadership
position in the Netherlands and around the world.”
About Imricor
Imricor Medical Systems is a privately held company committed to
unlocking the potential of interventional cardiac magnetic resonance
(iCMR) by delivering MR-compatible systems and devices that allow
physicians to perform cardiac ablations under real-time MRI-guidance.
About the Amsterdam University Medical Center, location VUmc
In June 2018, Amsterdam based university medical centers VUmc and AMC
joined forces, merging into Amsterdam UMC, employing over 15,000 health
care professionals with annual revenue of euro 2 billion. Amsterdam UMC
is offering complex patient care and is home to eight integrated
research institutes. By joining forces, these research institutes are an
attractive partner for large scale, international studies.
CAUTION: The Advantage-MR™ EP Recorder/Stimulator System has received CE
mark approval; it has not yet been approved for use in the United
States. The Vision-MR™ Ablation Catheter has been approved as an
investigational device for clinical studies in Europe. All other Imricor
devices are not yet approved for use in humans.
