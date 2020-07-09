Log in
Amtrak : Introduces Lowest Fares of 2020 for Acela and Northeast Regional Trains

07/09/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak passengers can now receive extra savings when traveling throughout the Northeast with the lowest fares of the year, which combine 30 percent savings with the ongoing Saver Fares already offered on Acela and Northeast Regional (NER) trains, by booking before July 31 for travel through September 12, 2020. These fares are available with no blackout dates and exchanges and refunds processed upon customer request through August 31, 2020. Amtrak's new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on our trains and at our stations, including its measures to deliver a New Standard of Travel.

Prices for the following trips, which require 14 days advanced purchase, are as low as:

City Pairs 

Price

City Pairs 

Price

New York City - Philadelphia 

NER - $29

Acela - $49

New York - Providence

 NER - $29

Acela - $49

Philadelphia – Washington, D.C.

NER - $29

Acela - $49

New York - Baltimore

 NER - $29

Acela - $69

Boston – Philadelphia

NER - $29

Acela - $69

New York – Boston

 NER - $29

Acela - $59

Boston – Washington, D.C.

 NER - $49

Acela - $69

New York – Washington, D.C.

NER - $29

Acela - $69

In addition to aggressive steps to disinfect stations and trains, additional Amtrak measures deliver a New Standard of Travel by including the following:

  • Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on-board trains.
  • Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.
  • Air Quality: All of our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.
  • Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

Advanced purchase is required at least three to fourteen days prior to travel. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only. Seating is limited; seats may not be available on all days. Once purchased, all sales are final with no exchange or refund value. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app; all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.

Amtrak continues to evaluate current practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety. Visit Amtrak.com for more information about how Amtrak is maintaining a safe environment.

About Amtrak®
Amtrak is setting a new standard for travel. To simplify and safeguard the travel experience, new cleaning and convenience measures are part of every customer's contactless journey – from booking to arrival. Leveraging a full-time medical director and public health and safety team, we are committed to operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-introduces-lowest-fares-of-2020-for-acela-and-northeast-regional-trains-301091129.html

SOURCE Amtrak


© PRNewswire 2020
