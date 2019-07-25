Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amtrak : Offers Acela Nonstop Service between Washington, D.C. and New York City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak today announced the launch of Acela Nonstop, a new offering with direct service between Washington Union Station (WAS) and New York Penn Station (NYP), beginning Monday, Sept. 23, with tickets now available. The initial weekday only schedule includes one southbound (NYP-WAS) and one northbound train (WAS-NYP) per day with an approximate trip time of two hours and 35 minutes. The southbound train will depart NYP at 6:35 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at WAS around 9:10 a.m. The northbound train will depart WAS at 4:30 p.m., and arrive at NYP around 7:05 p.m.

"The new Acela Nonstop service will have you halfway to your New York City or DC destination in the time it would take you to board a flight," said Amtrak President & CEO Richard Anderson. "This new service will offer an ideal solution for travelers who want to save time and travel between city center DC and New York." 

Amtrak is finalizing details on new amenities, which will be announced closer to the launch date. In addition, the standard Quiet Car, Café Car and First Class services will be offered on Acela Nonstop so customers will not miss any of the popular features available on current Acela service.

The Acela Nonstop service comes in advance of the 2021 launch of brand-new Acela trainsets. The next generation of Acela trains, which are also expected to offer nonstop service between Washington and New York and New York and Boston, are being assembled at Alstom's facility in Hornell, New York, and will begin initial testing later this year and into 2020. 

While the Acela Nonstop is currently only available once per day between NYP and WAS, Amtrak will be weighing potential expansion in terms of location and frequency. In its 2018 Fiscal Year, NYP and WAS were Amtrak's top two busiest stations across the national network.

About Amtrak®
Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting bus routes. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through an Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-offers-acela-nonstop-service-between-washington-dc-and-new-york-city-300891029.html

SOURCE Amtrak


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aHAMBORNER REIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09:54aSteps to Improve Your Strategic Sourcing Process | SpendEdge's Comprehensive Guide
BU
09:53aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (July 25)
AQ
09:53aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sunlands Technology Group – STG
GL
09:52aATHENA IT A/S : Closing of transaction with Ardian and Glennmont
AQ
09:50aBEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09:50aROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom acquires a telecom operator in St. Petersburg
EQ
09:50aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International PLC– EROS
GL
09:49aPG&E : to Contribute Initial $4.8 Billion to California Wildfire Fund
DJ
09:49aCRESCENT POINT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group