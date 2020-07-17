Amtrak : Offers More Ways to Save on Summer Travel in the Northeast

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Amtrak customers can save money and enjoy getaways together, while physically distancing from other groups and riding safely in both style and comfort with Acela Share Fares. The Acela offers downtown to downtown service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and other intermediate cities.

Acela Share Fares are available with promo code V299 on Amtrak.com or on the Amtrak app and customers can book with no blackout dates between July 17, 2020 – Aug. 31, 2020 for travel beginning July 19, 2020 through Sept. 12, 2020. The fare structure is as follows:

One Customer full price Two Customers 8% off Three Customers 25% off Four Customers 35% off Five Customers 43% off Six Customers 45% off

There are also other ways to save big on summer travel in the Northeast. Amtrak customers who book before August 31—now extended from July 31—can receive extra savings when traveling throughout the Northeast with the lowest fares of the year offer, which combine 30% savings with the ongoing Saver Fares already offered on both Acela and Northeast Regional (NER) trains for travel through Sept.12, 2020. Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app; all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Advanced purchase is required at least three to fourteen days prior to travel.

Along with aggressive steps to disinfect stations and trains, Amtrak is delivering a New Standard of Travel by implementing the following safety measures to protect customers and employees:

Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on-board trains.

Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.

Air Quality: All Amtrak trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

For Acela Share Fares, advanced purchase is required at least two days prior to travel. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Full fare adult and companion(s) must travel together and be booked in the same reservation. Valid for Acela Business class only. Seating is limited; seats may not be available on all days. Once ticketed, a 25% cancellation fee may apply but will be waived upon customer request for purchases through Aug. 31, 2020. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

The Amtrak app makes contact-free travel easy. Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from the convenience and safety of a mobile device. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

Amtrak continues to evaluate practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety. Visit Amtrak.com for more information about how Amtrak is maintaining a safe environment.

