Amulet Capital Announces Promotions

Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today announced the promotions of Nick Amigone to Partner and Gabriel Luft to Principal.

Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet said, “We are pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions for Nick and Gabe that will serve to broaden and enhance our leadership team as we grow. The promotions reflect several years of hard work and dedication to Amulet and our investors. Our entire firm is proud of Nick and Gabe and their important accomplishments in sourcing new investments, creating value at our existing portfolio companies and embodying the values of our firm.”

Mr. Amigone joined Amulet in 2015. Prior to Amulet, he was Associate Director of Principal Investments for Willett Advisors, the family office of Michael Bloomberg. In this capacity, he made private equity investments across a range of industries, including healthcare. Prior to Willett Advisors, Mr. Amigone was a Partner at MatlinPatterson Global Advisers, a $9 billion private equity firm focused on investments in distressed companies and special situations. While at MatlinPatterson, Mr. Amigone sat on the boards of the firm’s two healthcare investments, XLHealth and Leprechaun. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Amigone was an analyst at Palladium Equity Partners. Mr. Amigone began his career at Jefferies & Company in 2002. Mr. Amigone holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Mr. Luft joined Amulet in 2015. Prior to joining Amulet, Mr. Luft was a Director of Corporate Development at Universal American Corporation (NYSE:UAM), a leading managed care organization. From 2009 through 2011, Mr. Luft was an associate at Galen Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on growth equity investments in the healthcare industry. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Luft worked in healthcare investment banking at Robert W. Baird & Co and began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co in 2005. Mr. Luft received his MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School and a BS in Business Management and Conflict Resolution from Bucknell University.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. Amulet Capital Partners’ investment team has approximately 50 years of private equity experience. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

