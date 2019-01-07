Amulet Capital Announces Promotions

Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity
investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today
announced the promotions of Nick Amigone to Partner and Gabriel Luft to
Principal.
Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet said, “We are pleased to
announce these well-deserved promotions for Nick and Gabe that will
serve to broaden and enhance our leadership team as we grow. The
promotions reflect several years of hard work and dedication to Amulet
and our investors. Our entire firm is proud of Nick and Gabe and their
important accomplishments in sourcing new investments, creating value at
our existing portfolio companies and embodying the values of our firm.”
Mr. Amigone joined Amulet in 2015. Prior to Amulet, he was Associate
Director of Principal Investments for Willett Advisors, the family
office of Michael Bloomberg. In this capacity, he made private equity
investments across a range of industries, including healthcare. Prior to
Willett Advisors, Mr. Amigone was a Partner at MatlinPatterson Global
Advisers, a $9 billion private equity firm focused on investments in
distressed companies and special situations. While at MatlinPatterson,
Mr. Amigone sat on the boards of the firm’s two healthcare investments,
XLHealth and Leprechaun. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Amigone was an analyst
at Palladium Equity Partners. Mr. Amigone began his career at Jefferies
& Company in 2002. Mr. Amigone holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton
School and a BA in International Studies from the University of
Pennsylvania’s College of Arts & Sciences.
Mr. Luft joined Amulet in 2015. Prior to joining Amulet, Mr. Luft was a
Director of Corporate Development at Universal American Corporation
(NYSE:UAM), a leading managed care organization. From 2009 through 2011,
Mr. Luft was an associate at Galen Partners, a private equity firm that
focuses on growth equity investments in the healthcare industry. From
2006 to 2009, Mr. Luft worked in healthcare investment banking at Robert
W. Baird & Co and began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co in 2005. Mr.
Luft received his MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School
and a BS in Business Management and Conflict Resolution from Bucknell
University.
About Amulet Capital Partners, LP
Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment
firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare
sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through
privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners
focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term
fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million
to $150 million. Amulet Capital Partners’ investment team has
approximately 50 years of private equity experience. For additional
information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.
