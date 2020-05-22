|
Amundi Physical Metals plc
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
22-May-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Dublin, May 22, 2020
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 20 may 2020.
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
Regulatory filing PDF file
Document title: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ANHWEKKQYQ
|
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|
|Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|
|2 Dublin
|
|Ireland
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|AMF Category:
|Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of prospectuses
|EQS News ID:
|1053329
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1053329 22-May-2020 CET/CEST