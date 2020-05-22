Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

05/22/2020 | 10:20am BST

Amundi Physical Metals plc
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

22-May-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc

 Issuer »)

 

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

 

 

Dublin, May 22, 2020

 

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 20 may 2020.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ANHWEKKQYQ

Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
ISIN: FR0013416716
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of prospectuses
EQS News ID: 1053329
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1053329  22-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
