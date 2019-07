Company Announcement



Amundi Physical Metals plc

(the 'Issuer')



16 July 2019

Re: Election of Home Member State

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive

For further information please contact:

The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020