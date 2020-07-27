Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus July 2020

07/27/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Amundi Physical Metals plc
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus July 2020

27-Jul-2020 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc

 Issuer »)

 

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

 

Release of :

-  the annual report

- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

 

 

 

Dublin, July 27, 2020

 

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

- On July 1 2020, the annual report for the period from 4 December 2018 (date of incorporation) to 31 March 2020;

- On July 24 2020, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 20 may 2020. The first Supplemental has been approved on 24 July 2020.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Amundi Physical Metals plc

Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of prospectuses
EQS News ID: 1103229
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1103229  27-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1103229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
