Amur Equipment Finance Continues to Execute its Strategic Growth Plans

09/01/2020 | 10:35am EDT

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) has continued its investment in its strategic growth, notwithstanding the nationwide economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company prepares to celebrate 25 years in business in 2021.

As a testament to its commitment, Amur recently opened its brand new, purpose-built Grand Island, Nebraska Headquarters, which will allow the company to continue to build upon its industry-leading origination and customer service platform while facilitating future expansion.

Amur recently welcomed industry veteran Jason Wise and his team of talented equipment finance professionals to its nationwide, vendor-focused salesforce. A seasoned leader, Jason, and his team have historically produced over $100 million in annual originations within the healthcare and aesthetic medical sectors and bring deep vendor relationships to Amur’s network of over 15,000 vendors. 

Over the last four years, Amur has increased its originations by over 200%, while increasing its employee headcount by over 150%. Amur has also expanded its national footprint, opening offices in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Omaha, Nebraska, over the same period to better serve the financing needs of its vendor partners.

“While we are cognizant of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it has brought out the best in our organization,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, Amur Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our resilience has been tested, and it has passed with flying colors. We are proud of our efforts to help our customers navigate through this incredibly difficult period and will remain steadfast in our support of their needs as economic conditions continue to improve. Our business volumes have been returning to pre-Covid levels, we’ve expanded our capital base, and we’ve added to our industry-leading vendor origination team with the addition of Jason and his team. Our commitment to serving our vendors' growth and need through a fully-integrated, full-service platform is unwavering, and we are excited for what is to come for Amur.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.
Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com.

Media Contact:

Jacklynn Manning
Vice President, Marketing
Amur Equipment Finance
+1 (800) 994-0016 x266
JManning@amuref.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
