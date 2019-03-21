Log in
Amy Andersen Joins North Highland as Healthcare Leader

03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ATLANTA, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland is pleased to announce that Amy Andersen will join the firm as vice president and will be based in the firm's San Francisco office. As vice president, Andersen will lead the firm's healthcare industry expertise. Her focus will be helping clients adapt and innovate, while navigating the changing healthcare landscape and developing strategies to drive value, quality, access and efficiency.   

North Highland logo. (PRNewsFoto/North Highland) (PRNewsfoto/North Highland)

"Amy is a skilled healthcare leader with experience advising high growth health and global technology companies," said John Norkus, managing director. "She is an industry thought-leader and subject matter expert that motivates teams to build partnerships and execute strategic growth."

Andersen was the founder of Andersen Health Advisors, where she served as a principal advisor to Stanford University's Clinical Excellence Research Center. She previously held executive and leadership positions with IBM, Philips Healthcare, Booz Allen Hamilton and Kaiser Permanente. Andersen began her career in healthcare policy and regulatory affairs in Washington, D.C., with specific focus on Medicaid and Medicare, health information security and quality and performance improvement.

Andersen is an advisory board member of Lightning Bolt Solutions and a board member of Mount Holyoke College Alumnae Association. Outside of work, she is an avid hiker, equestrian and youth mentor.

Andersen is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and holds a master's degree from the University of Essex.

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor, news@northhighland.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amy-andersen-joins-north-highland-as-healthcare-leader-300815954.html

SOURCE North Highland


© PRNewswire 2019
