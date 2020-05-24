Amy Klobuchar : Klobuchar Holds Discussion on Supporting Ethanol Industry in Southern Minnesota During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a call with leaders representing ethanol plants in Claremont, Janesville and Crystal Lake, Klobuchar laid out how her Renewable Fuel Feedstock Reimbursement Act would provide relief to biofuel producers

MINNEAPOLIS - Today, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar held a conference call with CEO of Al-Corn and Chairman of Guardian Energy Janesville Randy Doyal and Vice President of Federal Advocacy for POET Energy Rob Walther to discuss the challenges ethanol plants in Claremont, Janesville, Crystal Lake and throughout southern Minnesota are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'The coronavirus pandemic has caused market volatility and decreased demand for many agricultural commodities, which has impacted farmers and rural communities particularly hard,'Klobuchar said. 'Renewable fuel processing plants provide stability in our agricultural supply chain and employ thousands of people in rural areas. I will continue fighting in the Senate to ensure farmers and workers receive our support during these challenging times.'

This week, Klobuchar and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced bipartisan legislationto support biofuel producers that are feeling economic hardship from fuel demand and ethanol price declines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Renewable Fuel Feedstock Reimbursement Actwill require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reimburse biofuel producers for their feedstock purchases from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 through the Commodity Credit Corporation.

Klobuchar and Grassley have led bipartisan letters calling for a strong Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) as the EPA has worked toward finalizing its annual rules on biofuels volume requirements. Klobuchar and Grassley also led a bipartisan group of senators urging the Administration to cease issuing small refinery waivers and reject changes to the RFS that would upend stability and predictability for small businesses, and rural communities.